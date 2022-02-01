iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 1 366 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo Credit: AP via VOA

8 seconds ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 1,366 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,605,222. This increase represents a 8.1% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 71 deaths and of these, 14 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,093 to date.

22,268,519 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,049,43754.1%12,15871.8%
Public10,219,08245.9%4,77228.2%
Total22,268,519100.0%16,930100.0%


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (41%), followed by Western Cape (14%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 10%; Free State, Limpopo & North West  each accounted for 6% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 30 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 30 January 2022New cases on 31 January 2022Total cases for 31 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape340,8660340,86638340,9049,5
Free State196,6790196,67986196,7655,5
Gauteng1,167,71411,167,7155631,168,27832,4
KwaZulu-Natal642,4740642,474175642,64917,8
Limpopo150,5320150,53286150,6184,2
Mpumalanga184,850-1184,849132184,9815,1
North West185,9240185,92476186,0005,2
Northern Cape106,961-1106,96021106,9813,0
Western Cape627,8561627,857189628,04617,4
Total3,603,85603,603,8561,3663,605,222100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.1%, which is lower than yesterday (9.5%). The 7-day average is 9.7% today, and is the same as yesterday (9.7%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 63 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259225,23738,8442,397
Public407271,86661,3602,958
TOTAL666497,103100,2045,355

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Stats SA Ready To Get National Census Under Way

1 day ago
1 min read

Former President Zuma To Appeal Downer Ruling

1 day ago
1 min read

Second Volume To Be Handed To Ramaphosa

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 226 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Winde Confirms Fritz Is Facing Sexual Misconduct Allegations

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 342 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

DA Is Not Above The Law – Dramat

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 789 New COVID-19 Cases

3 days ago
1 min read

Theft And Vandalism Hampering Operations – Eskom

4 days ago
1 min read

Gauteng Promises Better Roads

4 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Answer Scopa Questions On Funding

4 days ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 4 100 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NICD Reports 1 366 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

8 seconds ago
2 min read

MANCOSA Open Days Will Give Matrics Ample Options On Future Studies

1 hour ago
3 min read

Why Should Social Commerce Be A Strategy For Success In 2022?

2 hours ago
3 min read

FNB Exposes The Scams You Can Prevent Today

1 day ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer