NICD Reports 1 366 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,366 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,605,222. This increase represents a 8.1% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 71 deaths and of these, 14 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 95,093 to date.

22,268,519 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,049,437 54.1% 12,158 71.8% Public 10,219,082 45.9% 4,772 28.2% Total 22,268,519 100.0% 16,930 100.0%



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (41%), followed by Western Cape (14%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 10%; Free State, Limpopo & North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 30 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 30 January 2022 New cases on 31 January 2022 Total cases for 31 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 340,866 0 340,866 38 340,904 9,5 Free State 196,679 0 196,679 86 196,765 5,5 Gauteng 1,167,714 1 1,167,715 563 1,168,278 32,4 KwaZulu-Natal 642,474 0 642,474 175 642,649 17,8 Limpopo 150,532 0 150,532 86 150,618 4,2 Mpumalanga 184,850 -1 184,849 132 184,981 5,1 North West 185,924 0 185,924 76 186,000 5,2 Northern Cape 106,961 -1 106,960 21 106,981 3,0 Western Cape 627,856 1 627,857 189 628,046 17,4 Total 3,603,856 0 3,603,856 1,366 3,605,222 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 8.1%, which is lower than yesterday (9.5%). The 7-day average is 9.7% today, and is the same as yesterday (9.7%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 63 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 225,237 38,844 2,397 Public 407 271,866 61,360 2,958 TOTAL 666 497,103 100,204 5,355

VACCINE UPDATE

