NICD Reports 1 332 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

4 hours ago 2 min read

The institute reports 1,332 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,582,691. This increase represents a 7.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 88 deaths and of these, 14 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 94,265 to date.

22,041,433 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,917,31654.1%12,12770.6%
Public10,124,11745.9%5,06029.4%
Total22,041,433100.0%17,187100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (35%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 16%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; Free State, Limpopo and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 23 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 23 January 2022New cases on 24 January 2022Total cases for 24 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape339,8080339,80846339,8549.5
Free State195,3140195,31481195,3955.5
Gauteng1,160,81401,160,8144601,161,27432.4
KwaZulu-Natal639,6440639,644213639,85717.9
Limpopo148,0500148,05085148,1354.1
Mpumalanga182,4230182,423114182,5375.1
North West184,3470184,34775184,4225.1
Northern Cape106,463-3106,46026106,4863.0
Western Cape624,4963624,499232624,73117.4
Total3,581,35903,581,3591,3323,582,691100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.8%, which is lower than yesterday (8.6%). The 7-day average is 9.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (9.6%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 89 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259224,00238,7532,571
Public407269,94961,0383,816
TOTAL666493,95199,7916,387

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

