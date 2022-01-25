NICD Reports 1 332 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,332 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,582,691. This increase represents a 7.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 88 deaths and of these, 14 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 94,265 to date.

22,041,433 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,917,316 54.1% 12,127 70.6% Public 10,124,117 45.9% 5,060 29.4% Total 22,041,433 100.0% 17,187 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (35%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 16%; Mpumalanga accounted for 9%; Free State, Limpopo and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 23 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 23 January 2022 New cases on 24 January 2022 Total cases for 24 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 339,808 0 339,808 46 339,854 9.5 Free State 195,314 0 195,314 81 195,395 5.5 Gauteng 1,160,814 0 1,160,814 460 1,161,274 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 639,644 0 639,644 213 639,857 17.9 Limpopo 148,050 0 148,050 85 148,135 4.1 Mpumalanga 182,423 0 182,423 114 182,537 5.1 North West 184,347 0 184,347 75 184,422 5.1 Northern Cape 106,463 -3 106,460 26 106,486 3.0 Western Cape 624,496 3 624,499 232 624,731 17.4 Total 3,581,359 0 3,581,359 1,332 3,582,691 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.8%, which is lower than yesterday (8.6%). The 7-day average is 9.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (9.6%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 89 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 224,002 38,753 2,571 Public 407 269,949 61,038 3,816 TOTAL 666 493,951 99,791 6,387

VACCINE UPDATE

