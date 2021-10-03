iAfrica

NICD Reports 1 306 New COVID-19 Cases

11 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 1,306 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,905,613. This increase represents a 4.0% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 48 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,753 to date.  17,760,235tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
PRIVATE9 573 63553.9%16 07949.6%
PUBLIC8 186 60046.1%16 32550.4%
Total17 760 23532 404


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (22%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (18%). Gauteng Province accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape accounted for 13%; Free State accounted for 11%; Northern Cape accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 4%, and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 01 October 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 01 October 2021New cases on 02 October 2021Total cases for 02 October 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape290,6030290,603168290,77110.0
Free State161,5070161,507145161,6525.6
Gauteng916,571-3916,568183916,75131.6
KwaZulu-Natal512,1340512,134238512,37217.6
Limpopo121,8581121,85929121,8884.2
Mpumalanga150,9731150,97477151,0515.2
North West149,5660149,56657149,6235.1
Northern Cape90,882190,88312491,0073.1
Western Cape510,2130510,213285510,49817.6
Total2,904,30702,904,30713062,905,613100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=1 306) is lower than yesterday (n=1 635) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=1 377).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 51 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258199,08736,6533,380
Public409231,03656,3122,960
TOTAL667430,12392,9656,340

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

