The NICD reports 1,306 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,905,613. This increase represents a 4.0% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 48 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87,753 to date. 17,760,235tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested PRIVATE 9 573 635 53.9% 16 079 49.6% PUBLIC 8 186 600 46.1% 16 325 50.4% Total 17 760 235 32 404



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (22%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (18%). Gauteng Province accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape accounted for 13%; Free State accounted for 11%; Northern Cape accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 4%, and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 01 October 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 01 October 2021 New cases on 02 October 2021 Total cases for 02 October 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 290,603 0 290,603 168 290,771 10.0 Free State 161,507 0 161,507 145 161,652 5.6 Gauteng 916,571 -3 916,568 183 916,751 31.6 KwaZulu-Natal 512,134 0 512,134 238 512,372 17.6 Limpopo 121,858 1 121,859 29 121,888 4.2 Mpumalanga 150,973 1 150,974 77 151,051 5.2 North West 149,566 0 149,566 57 149,623 5.1 Northern Cape 90,882 1 90,883 124 91,007 3.1 Western Cape 510,213 0 510,213 285 510,498 17.6 Total 2,904,307 0 2,904,307 1306 2,905,613 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCEThe total number of cases today (n=1 306) is lower than yesterday (n=1 635) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=1 377).

The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 51 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 199,087 36,653 3,380 Public 409 231,036 56,312 2,960 TOTAL 667 430,123 92,965 6,340

VACCINE UPDATE

