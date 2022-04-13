NICD Reports 1 291 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,291 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 733 919. This increase represents a 5.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 18 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,116 to date.

24,094,335 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,104,234 54.4% 12,966 56.3% Public 10,990,101 45.6% 10,064 43.7% Total 24,094,335 100.0% 23,030 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (46%), followed by Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively, and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 11 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 11 April 2022 Incident infections for 12 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 12 April 2022 New cases on 12 April 2022 Total cases for 12 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 345847 0 345847 74 7 81 345928 9.3 Free State 202709 0 202709 22 4 26 202735 5.4 Gauteng 1215011 0 1215011 515 77 592 1215603 32.6 KwaZulu-Natal 663361 0 663361 215 30 245 663606 17.8 Limpopo 156013 0 156013 18 4 22 156035 4.2 Mpumalanga 193667 0 193667 25 6 31 193698 5.2 North West 193300 0 193300 22 0 22 193322 5.2 Northern Cape 109026 0 109026 7 0 7 109033 2.9 Western Cape 653694 0 653694 228 37 265 653959 17.5 Total 3732628 0 3732628 1126 165 1291 3733919 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (5.6%), and is higher than yesterday (5.0%). The 7-day average is (5.8%) today, and is lower than yesterday (5.9%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 43 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 234406 39446 1062 Public 407 279682 62224 1040 TOTAL 666 514088 101670 2102

VACCINE UPDATE

