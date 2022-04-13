iAfrica

NICD Reports 1 291 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

13 mins ago

The NICD reports 1,291 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 733 919. This increase represents a 5.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 18 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,116 to date.

24,094,335 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,104,23454.4%12,96656.3%
Public10,990,10145.6%10,06443.7%
Total24,094,335100.0%23,030100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (46%), followed by Western Cape (21%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively, and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 11 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 11 April 2022Incident infections for 12 April 2022Possible reinfections for 12 April 2022New cases on 12 April 2022Total cases for 12 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3458470345847747813459289.3
Free State2027090202709224262027355.4
Gauteng12150110121501151577592121560332.6
KwaZulu-Natal66336106633612153024566360617.8
Limpopo1560130156013184221560354.2
Mpumalanga1936670193667256311936985.2
North West1933000193300220221933225.2
Northern Cape10902601090267071090332.9
Western Cape65369406536942283726565395917.5
Total373262803732628112616512913733919100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (5.6%), and is higher than yesterday (5.0%). The 7-day average is (5.8%) today, and is lower than yesterday (5.9%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 43 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259234406394461062
Public407279682622241040
TOTAL6665140881016702102

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

