NICD Reports 1 287 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,287 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,703,329. This increase represents a 5.0% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 11 deaths and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,879 to date.
23,569,125 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,808,887
|54.3%
|15,461
|60.5%
|Public
|10,760,238
|45.7%
|10,100
|39.5%
|Total
|23,569,125
|100.0%
|25,561
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 21% and North West accounted for 5%. Eastern Cape, Free State, Limpopo & Mpumalanga each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 18 March 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 18 March 2022
|Incident infections for 19 March 2022
|Possible reinfections for 19 March 2022
|New cases on 19 March 2022
|Total cases for 19 March 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|344,445
|0
|344,445
|30
|4
|34
|344,479
|9.3
|Free State
|201,879
|0
|201,879
|37
|8
|45
|201,924
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,202,924
|-6
|1,202,918
|403
|67
|470
|1,203,388
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|657,004
|1
|657,005
|247
|23
|270
|657,275
|17.7
|Limpopo
|155,466
|2
|155,468
|28
|5
|33
|155,501
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|192,702
|1
|192,703
|37
|2
|39
|192,742
|5.2
|North West
|192,329
|1
|192,330
|57
|5
|62
|192,392
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108,734
|0
|108,734
|14
|1
|15
|108,749
|2.9
|Western Cape
|646,559
|1
|646,560
|286
|33
|319
|646,879
|17.5
|Total
|3,702,042
|0
|3,702,042
|1,139
|148
|1,287
|3,703,329
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.0%, which is lower than yesterday (5.3%). The 7-day average is 5.5% today, which is the lower than yesterday (5.6%)
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 14 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|231,659
|39,347
|807
|Public
|407
|278,423
|62,119
|1210
|TOTAL
|666
|510,082
|101,466
|2,017
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
