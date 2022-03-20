iAfrica

NICD Reports 1 287 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,287 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,703,329. This increase represents a 5.0% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 11 deaths and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,879 to date.

23,569,125 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,808,88754.3%15,46160.5%
Public10,760,23845.7%10,10039.5%
Total23,569,125100.0%25,561100.0%


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 21% and  North West accounted for 5%. Eastern Cape, Free State, Limpopo & Mpumalanga each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 18 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 18 March 2022Incident infections for 19 March 2022Possible reinfections for 19 March 2022New cases on 19 March 2022Total cases for 19 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape344,4450344,44530434344,4799.3
Free State201,8790201,87937845201,9245.5
Gauteng1,202,924-61,202,918403674701,203,38832.5
KwaZulu-Natal657,0041657,00524723270657,27517.7
Limpopo155,4662155,46828533155,5014.2
Mpumalanga192,7021192,70337239192,7425.2
North West192,3291192,33057562192,3925.2
Northern Cape108,7340108,73414115108,7492.9
Western Cape646,5591646,56028633319646,87917.5
Total3,702,04203,702,0421,1391481,2873,703,329100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.0%, which is lower than yesterday (5.3%). The 7-day average is 5.5% today, which is the lower than yesterday (5.6%)

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 14 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259231,65939,347807
Public407278,42362,1191210
TOTAL666510,082101,4662,017

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

