NICD Reports 1 287 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,287 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,703,329. This increase represents a 5.0% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 11 deaths and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,879 to date.

23,569,125 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,808,887 54.3% 15,461 60.5% Public 10,760,238 45.7% 10,100 39.5% Total 23,569,125 100.0% 25,561 100.0%



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 21% and North West accounted for 5%. Eastern Cape, Free State, Limpopo & Mpumalanga each accounted for 3% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 18 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 18 March 2022 Incident infections for 19 March 2022 Possible reinfections for 19 March 2022 New cases on 19 March 2022 Total cases for 19 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 344,445 0 344,445 30 4 34 344,479 9.3 Free State 201,879 0 201,879 37 8 45 201,924 5.5 Gauteng 1,202,924 -6 1,202,918 403 67 470 1,203,388 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 657,004 1 657,005 247 23 270 657,275 17.7 Limpopo 155,466 2 155,468 28 5 33 155,501 4.2 Mpumalanga 192,702 1 192,703 37 2 39 192,742 5.2 North West 192,329 1 192,330 57 5 62 192,392 5.2 Northern Cape 108,734 0 108,734 14 1 15 108,749 2.9 Western Cape 646,559 1 646,560 286 33 319 646,879 17.5 Total 3,702,042 0 3,702,042 1,139 148 1,287 3,703,329 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.0%, which is lower than yesterday (5.3%). The 7-day average is 5.5% today, which is the lower than yesterday (5.6%)

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 14 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 231,659 39,347 807 Public 407 278,423 62,119 1210 TOTAL 666 510,082 101,466 2,017

VACCINE UPDATE

