NICD Reports 1 206 New COVID-19 Cases in SA

The institute reports 1 206 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 740 398. This increase represents a 6.9% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 2 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,144 to date.
24 179 126 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,153,488
|54.4%
|9,098
|52.1%
|Public
|11,025,638
|45.6%
|8,349
|47.9%
|Total
|24,179,126
|100.0%
|17,447
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (57%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (17%). Western Cape accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 3% respectively; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 1%; and Limpopo accounted for 0% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 15 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 15 April 2022
|Incident infections for 16 April 2022
|Possible reinfections for 16 April 2022
|New cases on 16 April 2022
|Total cases for 16 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|346209
|0
|346209
|32
|2
|34
|346243
|9.3
|Free State
|202859
|0
|202859
|39
|3
|42
|202901
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1218174
|0
|1218174
|607
|77
|684
|1218858
|32.6
|KwaZulu-Natal
|664547
|0
|664547
|186
|20
|206
|664753
|17.8
|Limpopo
|156068
|0
|156068
|4
|0
|4
|156072
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|193803
|0
|193803
|21
|3
|24
|193827
|5.2
|North West
|193419
|0
|193419
|17
|2
|19
|193438
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|109082
|0
|109082
|6
|1
|7
|109089
|2.9
|Western Cape
|655031
|0
|655031
|162
|24
|186
|655217
|17.5
|Total
|3739192
|0
|3739192
|1074
|132
|1206
|3740398
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (6.9%), and is lower than yesterday (8.4%). The 7-day average is (6.6%) today, and is higher than yesterday (6.3%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 2 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|237302
|39835
|1073
|Public
|407
|279807
|62232
|1012
|TOTAL
|666
|517109
|102067
|2085
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
NICD Reports 1 846 New COVID-19 Cases
Regulations Won’t Go On Forever – Phaahla
Death Toll Rises To 341 In KwaZulu-Natal Floods
KZN Missing Persons Cases Expected To Rise
NICD Reports 1 768 New COVID-19 Cases
Eskom Working Day and Night To Return Power – De Ruyter
SA Weather Service Warns of More Rainfall In KwaZulu Natal
State Of Disaster Declared In KwaZulu Natal
NICD Reports 1 659 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Eskom Announces Continuous Stage 2 Blackouts Until Friday Morning
KZN Must Be Declared A Disaster Area – Dlamini-Zuma
Parliament Clears Mkhize Of Contravening Its Code Of Ethics