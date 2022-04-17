iAfrica

NICD Reports 1 206 New COVID-19 Cases in SA

The institute reports 1 206 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 740 398. This increase represents a 6.9% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 2 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,144 to date.

24 179 126 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,153,48854.4%9,09852.1%
Public11,025,63845.6%8,34947.9%
Total24,179,126100.0%17,447100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (57%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (17%). Western Cape accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 3% respectively; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 1%; and Limpopo accounted for 0% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 15 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 15 April 2022Incident infections for 16 April 2022Possible reinfections for 16 April 2022New cases on 16 April 2022Total cases for 16 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3462090346209322343462439.3
Free State2028590202859393422029015.4
Gauteng12181740121817460777684121885832.6
KwaZulu-Natal66454706645471862020666475317.8
Limpopo15606801560684041560724.2
Mpumalanga1938030193803213241938275.2
North West1934190193419172191934385.2
Northern Cape10908201090826171090892.9
Western Cape65503106550311622418665521717.5
Total373919203739192107413212063740398100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (6.9%), and is lower than yesterday (8.4%). The 7-day average is (6.6%) today, and is higher than yesterday (6.3%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 2 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259237302398351073
Public407279807622321012
TOTAL6665171091020672085

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

