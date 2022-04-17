NICD Reports 1 206 New COVID-19 Cases in SA

The institute reports 1 206 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 740 398. This increase represents a 6.9% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 2 deaths, and of these, 2 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,144 to date.

24 179 126 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,153,488 54.4% 9,098 52.1% Public 11,025,638 45.6% 8,349 47.9% Total 24,179,126 100.0% 17,447 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (57%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (17%). Western Cape accounted for 15%; Eastern Cape and Free State each accounted for 3% respectively; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 2% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 1%; and Limpopo accounted for 0% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 15 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 15 April 2022 Incident infections for 16 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 16 April 2022 New cases on 16 April 2022 Total cases for 16 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 346209 0 346209 32 2 34 346243 9.3 Free State 202859 0 202859 39 3 42 202901 5.4 Gauteng 1218174 0 1218174 607 77 684 1218858 32.6 KwaZulu-Natal 664547 0 664547 186 20 206 664753 17.8 Limpopo 156068 0 156068 4 0 4 156072 4.2 Mpumalanga 193803 0 193803 21 3 24 193827 5.2 North West 193419 0 193419 17 2 19 193438 5.2 Northern Cape 109082 0 109082 6 1 7 109089 2.9 Western Cape 655031 0 655031 162 24 186 655217 17.5 Total 3739192 0 3739192 1074 132 1206 3740398 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (6.9%), and is lower than yesterday (8.4%). The 7-day average is (6.6%) today, and is higher than yesterday (6.3%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 2 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 237302 39835 1073 Public 407 279807 62232 1012 TOTAL 666 517109 102067 2085

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!