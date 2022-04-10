iAfrica

NICD Reports 1 183 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.

4 hours ago 1 min read

The institute reports 1,183 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,731,247. This increase represents a 4.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 12 deaths and of these, 4 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,096 to date.

24,044,412 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,074,20454.4%14,33758%
Public10,970,20845.6%10,40342%
Total24,044,412100.0%24,740100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (44%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (20%). Western Cape accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7% and Mpumalanga accounted for 4%. Free State, Limpopo & North West each accounted for 2% and Northern Cape accounted for less than 1% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 08 April 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 08 April 2022Incident infections for 09 April 2022Possible reinfections for 09 April 2022New cases on 09 April 2022Total cases for 09 April 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape345,7231345,72470878345,8029.3
Free State202,6670202,66716420202,6875.4
Gauteng1,213,83071,213,837459665251,214,36232.5
KwaZulu-Natal662,8560662,85620730237663,09317.8
Limpopo155,9680155,96821324155,9924.2
Mpumalanga193,5711193,57241647193,6195.2
North West193,267-13193,25423427193,2815.2
Northern Cape109,017-1109,016314109,0202.9
Western Cape653,1673653,17018338221653,39117.5
Total3,730,066-23,730,0641,0231601,1833,731,247100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (4.8%), and is lower than yesterday (5.9%). The 7-day average is (6.0%) today, and is lower than yesterday (6.1%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

