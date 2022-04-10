NICD Reports 1 183 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,183 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,731,247. This increase represents a 4.8% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 12 deaths and of these, 4 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,096 to date.

24,044,412 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,074,204 54.4% 14,337 58% Public 10,970,208 45.6% 10,403 42% Total 24,044,412 100.0% 24,740 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (44%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (20%). Western Cape accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7% and Mpumalanga accounted for 4%. Free State, Limpopo & North West each accounted for 2% and Northern Cape accounted for less than 1% of today’s new cases

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 08 April 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 08 April 2022 Incident infections for 09 April 2022 Possible reinfections for 09 April 2022 New cases on 09 April 2022 Total cases for 09 April 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 345,723 1 345,724 70 8 78 345,802 9.3 Free State 202,667 0 202,667 16 4 20 202,687 5.4 Gauteng 1,213,830 7 1,213,837 459 66 525 1,214,362 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 662,856 0 662,856 207 30 237 663,093 17.8 Limpopo 155,968 0 155,968 21 3 24 155,992 4.2 Mpumalanga 193,571 1 193,572 41 6 47 193,619 5.2 North West 193,267 -13 193,254 23 4 27 193,281 5.2 Northern Cape 109,017 -1 109,016 3 1 4 109,020 2.9 Western Cape 653,167 3 653,170 183 38 221 653,391 17.5 Total 3,730,066 -2 3,730,064 1,023 160 1,183 3,731,247 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (4.8%), and is lower than yesterday (5.9%). The 7-day average is (6.0%) today, and is lower than yesterday (6.1%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

