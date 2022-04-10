NICD Reports 1 183 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,183 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,731,247. This increase represents a 4.8% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 12 deaths and of these, 4 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100,096 to date.
24,044,412 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,074,204
|54.4%
|14,337
|58%
|Public
|10,970,208
|45.6%
|10,403
|42%
|Total
|24,044,412
|100.0%
|24,740
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (44%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (20%). Western Cape accounted for 19%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7% and Mpumalanga accounted for 4%. Free State, Limpopo & North West each accounted for 2% and Northern Cape accounted for less than 1% of today’s new cases
The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 08 April 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 08 April 2022
|Incident infections for 09 April 2022
|Possible reinfections for 09 April 2022
|New cases on 09 April 2022
|Total cases for 09 April 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|345,723
|1
|345,724
|70
|8
|78
|345,802
|9.3
|Free State
|202,667
|0
|202,667
|16
|4
|20
|202,687
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,213,830
|7
|1,213,837
|459
|66
|525
|1,214,362
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|662,856
|0
|662,856
|207
|30
|237
|663,093
|17.8
|Limpopo
|155,968
|0
|155,968
|21
|3
|24
|155,992
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|193,571
|1
|193,572
|41
|6
|47
|193,619
|5.2
|North West
|193,267
|-13
|193,254
|23
|4
|27
|193,281
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|109,017
|-1
|109,016
|3
|1
|4
|109,020
|2.9
|Western Cape
|653,167
|3
|653,170
|183
|38
|221
|653,391
|17.5
|Total
|3,730,066
|-2
|3,730,064
|1,023
|160
|1,183
|3,731,247
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (4.8%), and is lower than yesterday (5.9%). The 7-day average is (6.0%) today, and is lower than yesterday (6.1%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
