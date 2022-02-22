NICD Reports 1 151 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,151 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 659 698. This increase represents a 7.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 137 deaths and of these, 7 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 98,804 to date.

22,896,483 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,421,513 54.3% 10,499 67.3% Public 10,474,970 45.7% 5,105 32.7% Total 22,896,483 100.0% 15,604 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by North West and Western Cape, each accounting for 17%. Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 4%. Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 2% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 20 February 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 20 February 2022 New cases on 21 February 2022 Total cases for 21 February 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 342,873 0 342,873 26 342,899 9.4 Free State 199,878 0 199,878 49 199,927 5.5 Gauteng 1,187,079 0 1,187,079 459 1,187,538 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 649,649 0 649,649 107 649,756 17.8 Limpopo 154,156 0 154,156 25 154,181 4.2 Mpumalanga 190,116 0 190,116 82 190,198 5.2 North West 189,849 0 189,849 198 190,047 5.2 Northern Cape 108,063 -1 108,062 14 108,076 3.0 Western Cape 636,884 1 636,885 191 637,076 17.4 Total 3,658,547 0 3,658,547 1,151 3,659,698 100.0



THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.4%, which is higher than yesterday (7.2%). The 7-day average is 8.1% today, which is higher than yesterday (8.0%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 42 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 228,800 39,084 1,464 Public 407 275,872 61,938 1,711 TOTAL 666 504,672 101,022 3,175

VACCINE UPDATE

