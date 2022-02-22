iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 1 151 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

2 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 1,151 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 659 698. This increase represents a 7.4% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 137 deaths and of these, 7 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 98,804 to date.

22,896,483 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,421,51354.3%10,49967.3%
Public10,474,97045.7%5,10532.7%
Total22,896,483100.0%15,604100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by North West and Western Cape, each accounting for 17%. Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 4%. Eastern Cape and Limpopo each accounted for 2% respectively; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 20 February 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 20 February 2022New cases on 21 February 2022Total cases for 21 February 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape342,8730342,87326342,8999.4
Free State199,8780199,87849199,9275.5
Gauteng1,187,07901,187,0794591,187,53832.4
KwaZulu-Natal649,6490649,649107649,75617.8
Limpopo154,1560154,15625154,1814.2
Mpumalanga190,1160190,11682190,1985.2
North West189,8490189,849198190,0475.2
Northern Cape108,063-1108,06214108,0763.0
Western Cape636,8841636,885191637,07617.4
Total3,658,54703,658,5471,1513,659,698100.0


THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.4%, which is higher than yesterday (7.2%). The 7-day average is 8.1% today, which is higher than yesterday (8.0%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 42 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259228,80039,0841,464
Public407275,87261,9381,711
TOTAL666504,672101,0223,175

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

EFF Plans To Stage Picket Ahead Of Godongwana’s Budget Speech

2 hours ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Nine Killed In Foiled Heist

2 hours ago
1 min read

It’s Still A Long Way To Go – Magashule

2 hours ago
1 min read

Magashule Returns To Dock

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reduces Intervals Between COVID Vaccine Shots

1 day ago
1 min read

Godongwana Urged Not To Raise Excise Tax On Alcohol

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 456 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 267 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 800 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Murder Increased By 8.9% In Latest Crime Stats

4 days ago
1 min read

Merafong Municipality Working With Eskom To Repay R700m In Debt

4 days ago
1 min read

Gauteng Working Out Cost Of Refurbishing Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Nigerian Authorities Laud WHO’s Listing Of Six African Countries For Vaccine Production

2 mins ago
3 min read

Johannesburg International Comedy Festival Returns With Over 30 Comedians Performing Over 6 Days

22 mins ago
2 min read

Why Is Your Credit Score So Important?

32 mins ago
3 min read

4 Things Travel SMMEs Should Be Doing To Get Bookings

40 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer