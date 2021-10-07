NICD Reports 1 149 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1 149 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 908 768.This increase represents a 3.2% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 59 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87 981 to date.

17 864 698 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 9 632 331 53.9% 18 864 52.8% Public 8 232 367 46.1% 16 851 47.2% Total 17 864 698 35 715

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (22%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (18%). Gauteng Province accounted for 14%; Free State accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Northern Cape accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 7% each; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 05 October 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 05 October 2021 New cases on 06 October 2021 Total cases for 06 October 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 291005 0 291005 132 291137 10.0 Free State 161823 -1 161822 133 161955 5.6 Gauteng 917054 -5 917049 156 917205 31.5 KwaZulu-Natal 512830 0 512830 208 513038 17.6 Limpopo 121926 1 121927 13 121940 4.2 Mpumalanga 151142 2 151144 73 151217 5.2 North West 149768 0 149768 80 149848 5.2 Northern Cape 91171 2 91173 96 91269 3.1 Western Cape 510900 1 510901 258 511159 17.6 Total 2907619 0 2907619 1149 2908768 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n=1 149) is higher than yesterday (n=768) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=1 111). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 103 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 199,464 36,743 3,247 Public 409 231,883 56,530 2,627 TOTAL 667 431,347 93,273 5,874

VACCINE UPDATE

Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures such as

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19,

Wearing your mask properly to cover your nose,

Opting to gather in ventilated spaces,

Avoid unnecessary gatherings,

Keeping a social distance of one meter or more, and

Washing your hands regularly in the day with soap and water,

helps to limit your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

