NICD Reports 1 149 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1 149 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 908 768.This increase represents a 3.2% positivity rate.
As per the National Department of Health, a further 59 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87 981 to date.
17 864 698 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|9 632 331
|53.9%
|18 864
|52.8%
|Public
|8 232 367
|46.1%
|16 851
|47.2%
|Total
|17 864 698
|35 715
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (22%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (18%). Gauteng Province accounted for 14%; Free State accounted for 12%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Northern Cape accounted for 8%; North West accounted for 7% each; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 05 October 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 05 October 2021
|New cases on 06 October 2021
|Total cases for 06 October 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|291005
|0
|291005
|132
|291137
|10.0
|Free State
|161823
|-1
|161822
|133
|161955
|5.6
|Gauteng
|917054
|-5
|917049
|156
|917205
|31.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|512830
|0
|512830
|208
|513038
|17.6
|Limpopo
|121926
|1
|121927
|13
|121940
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|151142
|2
|151144
|73
|151217
|5.2
|North West
|149768
|0
|149768
|80
|149848
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|91171
|2
|91173
|96
|91269
|3.1
|Western Cape
|510900
|1
|510901
|258
|511159
|17.6
|Total
|2907619
|0
|2907619
|1149
|2908768
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n=1 149) is higher than yesterday (n=768) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n=1 111). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 103 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|258
|199,464
|36,743
|3,247
|Public
|409
|231,883
|56,530
|2,627
|TOTAL
|667
|431,347
|93,273
|5,874
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
Thank you for your interest and remember that adhering to preventative measures such as
- Getting vaccinated for COVID-19,
- Wearing your mask properly to cover your nose,
- Opting to gather in ventilated spaces,
- Avoid unnecessary gatherings,
- Keeping a social distance of one meter or more, and
- Washing your hands regularly in the day with soap and water,
helps to limit your risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.
