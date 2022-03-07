NICD Reports 1 147 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,147 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 684 319. This increase represents a 6.1% positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 0 deaths, as well as 0 deaths occurring in the past 24 – 48 hours. Total fatalities remain unchanged at 99,543 to date.
23 245 373 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|12,627,016
|54.3%
|11,855
|63.4%
|Public
|10,618,357
|45.7%
|6,854
|36.6%
|Total
|23,245,373
|100.0%
|18,709
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (36%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 21%; North West accounted for 6%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 05 March 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 05 March 2022
|New cases on 06 March 2022
|Total cases for 06 March 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|343741
|0
|343741
|38
|343779
|9.3
|Free State
|201128
|0
|201128
|48
|201176
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1196173
|0
|1196173
|418
|1196591
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|653686
|0
|653686
|259
|653945
|17.7
|Limpopo
|154874
|0
|154874
|22
|154896
|4.2
|Mpumalanga
|191791
|0
|191791
|44
|191835
|5.2
|North West
|191404
|0
|191404
|69
|191473
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|108458
|0
|108458
|13
|108471
|2.9
|Western Cape
|641917
|0
|641917
|236
|642153
|17.4
|Total
|3683172
|0
|3683172
|1147
|3684319
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.1%, which is higher than yesterday (5.8%). The 7-day average is 6.3% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 6 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|230016
|39148
|1142
|Public
|407
|277373
|62008
|1403
|TOTAL
|666
|507389
|101156
|2545
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
