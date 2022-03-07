NICD Reports 1 147 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 1,147 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 684 319. This increase represents a 6.1% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 0 deaths, as well as 0 deaths occurring in the past 24 – 48 hours. Total fatalities remain unchanged at 99,543 to date.

23 245 373 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,627,016 54.3% 11,855 63.4% Public 10,618,357 45.7% 6,854 36.6% Total 23,245,373 100.0% 18,709 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (36%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 21%; North West accounted for 6%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 05 March 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 05 March 2022 New cases on 06 March 2022 Total cases for 06 March 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 343741 0 343741 38 343779 9.3 Free State 201128 0 201128 48 201176 5.5 Gauteng 1196173 0 1196173 418 1196591 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 653686 0 653686 259 653945 17.7 Limpopo 154874 0 154874 22 154896 4.2 Mpumalanga 191791 0 191791 44 191835 5.2 North West 191404 0 191404 69 191473 5.2 Northern Cape 108458 0 108458 13 108471 2.9 Western Cape 641917 0 641917 236 642153 17.4 Total 3683172 0 3683172 1147 3684319 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.1%, which is higher than yesterday (5.8%). The 7-day average is 6.3% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 6 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 230016 39148 1142 Public 407 277373 62008 1403 TOTAL 666 507389 101156 2545

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

