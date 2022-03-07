NICD Reports 1 147 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

iAfrica

The NICD reports 1,147 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 684 319. This increase represents a 6.1% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 0 deaths, as well as 0 deaths occurring in the past 24 – 48 hours. Total fatalities remain unchanged at 99,543 to date.

23 245 373 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,627,01654.3%11,85563.4%
Public10,618,35745.7%6,85436.6%
Total23,245,373100.0%18,709100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (36%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%). Western Cape accounted for 21%; North West accounted for 6%; Free State and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; Limpopo accounted for 2%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 05 March 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 05 March 2022New cases on 06 March 2022Total cases for 06 March 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3437410343741383437799.3
Free State2011280201128482011765.5
Gauteng119617301196173418119659132.5
KwaZulu-Natal653686065368625965394517.7
Limpopo1548740154874221548964.2
Mpumalanga1917910191791441918355.2
North West1914040191404691914735.2
Northern Cape1084580108458131084712.9
Western Cape641917064191723664215317.4
Total36831720368317211473684319100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.1%, which is higher than yesterday (5.8%). The 7-day average is 6.3% today, which is lower than yesterday (6.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 6 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259230016391481142
Public407277373620081403
TOTAL6665073891011562545

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

