NICD Reports 1 094 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 hour ago 2 min read

The NICD reported 1,094 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,642,925. This increase represents a 6.9% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 257 deaths and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 97,250 to date.

22,693,253 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,303,36354.2%10,88268.3%
Public10,389,89045.8%5,04831.7%
Total22,693,253100.0%15,930100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (44%), followed by Western Cape (16%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 10%; North West accounted for 6%; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 4% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 13 Feb 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 13 Feb 2022New cases on 14 Feb 2022Total cases for 14 Feb 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape342,2380342,23838342,2769.4
Free State198,9570198,95746199,0035.5
Gauteng1,180,63501,180,6354821,181,11732.4
KwaZulu-Natal647,5180647,518138647,65617.8
Limpopo153,4900153,49039153,5294.2
Mpumalanga188,7360188,736106188,8425.2
North West188,5550188,55565188,6205.2
Northern Cape107,7680107,76810107,7783.0
Western Cape633,9140633,914170634,08417.4
Total3,641,81103,641,8111,0943,642,905100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.9%, which is lower than yesterday (8.1%). The 7-day average is 8.2% today, which is lower than yesterday (8.3%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 47 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259228,10639,0231,924
Public407274,76861,7942,043
TOTAL666502,874100,8173,967

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

