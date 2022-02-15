NICD Reports 1 094 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reported 1,094 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,642,925. This increase represents a 6.9% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 257 deaths and of these, 3 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 97,250 to date.

22,693,253 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,303,363 54.2% 10,882 68.3% Public 10,389,890 45.8% 5,048 31.7% Total 22,693,253 100.0% 15,930 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (44%), followed by Western Cape (16%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 13%; Mpumalanga accounted for 10%; North West accounted for 6%; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 4% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 13 Feb 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 13 Feb 2022 New cases on 14 Feb 2022 Total cases for 14 Feb 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 342,238 0 342,238 38 342,276 9.4 Free State 198,957 0 198,957 46 199,003 5.5 Gauteng 1,180,635 0 1,180,635 482 1,181,117 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 647,518 0 647,518 138 647,656 17.8 Limpopo 153,490 0 153,490 39 153,529 4.2 Mpumalanga 188,736 0 188,736 106 188,842 5.2 North West 188,555 0 188,555 65 188,620 5.2 Northern Cape 107,768 0 107,768 10 107,778 3.0 Western Cape 633,914 0 633,914 170 634,084 17.4 Total 3,641,811 0 3,641,811 1,094 3,642,905 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 6.9%, which is lower than yesterday (8.1%). The 7-day average is 8.2% today, which is lower than yesterday (8.3%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 47 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 228,106 39,023 1,924 Public 407 274,768 61,794 2,043 TOTAL 666 502,874 100,817 3,967

VACCINE UPDATE

