NICD Reports 1 087 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,087 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,987,979. This increase represents a 7.8% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 20 deaths and of these 3 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,640 to date. 25,618,427 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,951,672 54.5% 8,827 63% Public 11,666,755 45.5% 5,191 37% Total 25,618,427 100.0% 14,018 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%), followed by Western Cape (21%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 2%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 20 June 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 20 June 2022 Incident infections for 20 June 2022 Possible reinfections for 20 June 2022 New cases on 21 June 2022 Total cases for 21 June 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 363,047 0 363,047 91 7 98 363,145 9.1 Free State 215,434 0 215,434 42 9 51 215,485 5.4 Gauteng 1,318,184 0 1,318,184 339 63 402 1,318,586 33.1 KwaZulu-Natal 714,671 0 714,671 148 21 169 714,840 17.9 Limpopo 159,102 0 159,102 12 4 16 159,118 4.0 Mpumalanga 201,304 0 201,304 39 8 47 201,351 5.0 North West 201,344 0 201,344 43 3 46 201,390 5.0 Northern Cape 114,965 0 114,965 24 1 25 114,990 2.9 Western Cape 698,841 0 698,841 203 30 233 699,074 17.5 Total 3,986,892 0 3,986,892 941 146 1,087 3,987,979 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.8%, and is higher than yesterday (4.1%). The 7-day average is 8.1% today, and is higher than yesterday (7.9%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 39 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 248,487 40,470 799 Public 407 289,273 63,254 1,051 TOTAL 669 537,760 103,724 1,850

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

