NICD Reports 1 087 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,087 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,987,979. This increase represents a 7.8% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 20 deaths and of these 3 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,640 to date. 25,618,427 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,951,672
|54.5%
|8,827
|63%
|Public
|11,666,755
|45.5%
|5,191
|37%
|Total
|25,618,427
|100.0%
|14,018
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%), followed by Western Cape (21%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 16%; Eastern Cape accounted for 9%; Free State accounted for 5%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 4% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 2%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 20 June 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 20 June 2022
|Incident infections for 20 June 2022
|Possible reinfections for 20 June 2022
|New cases on 21 June 2022
|Total cases for 21 June 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|363,047
|0
|363,047
|91
|7
|98
|363,145
|9.1
|Free State
|215,434
|0
|215,434
|42
|9
|51
|215,485
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,318,184
|0
|1,318,184
|339
|63
|402
|1,318,586
|33.1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|714,671
|0
|714,671
|148
|21
|169
|714,840
|17.9
|Limpopo
|159,102
|0
|159,102
|12
|4
|16
|159,118
|4.0
|Mpumalanga
|201,304
|0
|201,304
|39
|8
|47
|201,351
|5.0
|North West
|201,344
|0
|201,344
|43
|3
|46
|201,390
|5.0
|Northern Cape
|114,965
|0
|114,965
|24
|1
|25
|114,990
|2.9
|Western Cape
|698,841
|0
|698,841
|203
|30
|233
|699,074
|17.5
|Total
|3,986,892
|0
|3,986,892
|941
|146
|1,087
|3,987,979
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.8%, and is higher than yesterday (4.1%). The 7-day average is 8.1% today, and is higher than yesterday (7.9%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 39 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|248,487
|40,470
|799
|Public
|407
|289,273
|63,254
|1,051
|TOTAL
|669
|537,760
|103,724
|1,850
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Winde Calls For Remaining COVID Restrictions To Be Dropped
No Request From Namibia On Theft Probe – Justice Dept
Final Part Of State Capture Report Expected On Wednesday
Khaya Magadla’s Family Still Hope To Find Body
State Capture Report Delays Not Down To Interference – Zondo
Health Dept Plans To Scrap Some Regulations
NICD Reports 291 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Ankole Cattle Auction Fetches Around R21m
Ramaphosa Expected To Receive Final State Capture Report On Monday
Public Office-Bearer Salary Increase ‘A Slap In The Face’ – Cosatu
Truck Drivers Plan More Protests
Zero Tolerance For Crime And Corruption – Mbalula