iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reports 1 050 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

21 mins ago 2 min read

The institute reports 1,050 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,990,057. This increase represents a 5.9% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 7 deaths and of these 5 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,704 to date. 25,655,319 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,968,15554.5%8,01445.4%
Public11,687,16445.5%9,63454.6%
Total25,655,319100.0%17,648100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Western Cape (15%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 12%; Limpopo accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 22 June 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 22 June 2022Incident infections for 22 June 2022Possible reinfections for 22 June 2022New cases on 23 June 2022Total cases for 23 June 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape363,2170363,217681078363,2959,1
Free State215,5340215,53456460215,5945,4
Gauteng1,318,99401,318,994358604181,319,41233,1
KwaZulu-Natal714,9550714,95511611127715,08217,9
Limpopo159,1790159,179533386159,2654,0
Mpumalanga201,4260201,42646955201,4815,0
North West201,4480201,44841344201,4925,0
Northern Cape115,0040115,00420424115,0282,9
Western Cape699,2500699,25013622158699,40817,5
Total3,989,00703,989,0078941561,0503,990,057100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.9%, and is higher than yesterday (5.3%). The 7-day average is 7.4% today, and is lower than yesterday (7.6%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 19 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262248,67740,480824
Public407289,42763,295989
TOTAL669538,104103,7751,813

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Online Fashion Resale Platform Allows South Africans To Turn Their Unwanted Wardrobe Into Cash

17 hours ago
2 min read

YouTube Announces The Next Round Of Applications For The Black Voices Fund Class Of 2023

4 days ago
4 min read

Thousands Of SA Youth Step Up To Become Bone Marrow Donors

1 week ago
3 min read

‘Pharmacy In Your Pocket’ Start-up BusyMed Calls For Digital Transformation In Africa

1 week ago
3 min read

How To Unlock Opportunities In The Township Economy

1 week ago
3 min read

New South African Tech Innovation Converts Waste To Energy

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Treasury Hasn’t Received ‘Proper Applications’ For Flood Relief – Godongwana

2 weeks ago
2 min read

Child Protection Week: Local Children Need Your Help

3 weeks ago
2 min read

Per-Kilo Insurance Billing Can Beat The Petrol Hike Blues

3 weeks ago
3 min read

International Day For Biological Biodiversity – Better Food And Organic Waste Management Will Protect Our Biodiversity

1 month ago
3 min read

HWSETA Tackles Veterinary Skills Shortage

1 month ago
3 min read

Get Your Budding Business Retail-Ready By Applying For The Watershed Design Lab

1 month ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Eskom Warns Of Potential Stage Escalation Amid Protests

14 mins ago
1 min read

Monkeypox Is No Cause For Concern – Phaahla

16 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 050 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

21 mins ago
1 min read

No Plans To Call Off Search For Khaya Magadla

37 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer