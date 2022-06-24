NICD Reports 1 050 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,050 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,990,057. This increase represents a 5.9% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 7 deaths and of these 5 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,704 to date. 25,655,319 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,968,155 54.5% 8,014 45.4% Public 11,687,164 45.5% 9,634 54.6% Total 25,655,319 100.0% 17,648 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Western Cape (15%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 12%; Limpopo accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 22 June 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 22 June 2022 Incident infections for 22 June 2022 Possible reinfections for 22 June 2022 New cases on 23 June 2022 Total cases for 23 June 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 363,217 0 363,217 68 10 78 363,295 9,1 Free State 215,534 0 215,534 56 4 60 215,594 5,4 Gauteng 1,318,994 0 1,318,994 358 60 418 1,319,412 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 714,955 0 714,955 116 11 127 715,082 17,9 Limpopo 159,179 0 159,179 53 33 86 159,265 4,0 Mpumalanga 201,426 0 201,426 46 9 55 201,481 5,0 North West 201,448 0 201,448 41 3 44 201,492 5,0 Northern Cape 115,004 0 115,004 20 4 24 115,028 2,9 Western Cape 699,250 0 699,250 136 22 158 699,408 17,5 Total 3,989,007 0 3,989,007 894 156 1,050 3,990,057 100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.9%, and is higher than yesterday (5.3%). The 7-day average is 7.4% today, and is lower than yesterday (7.6%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 19 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 248,677 40,480 824 Public 407 289,427 63,295 989 TOTAL 669 538,104 103,775 1,813

VACCINE UPDATE

