NICD Reports 1 050 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,050 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,990,057. This increase represents a 5.9% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 7 deaths and of these 5 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,704 to date. 25,655,319 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,968,155
|54.5%
|8,014
|45.4%
|Public
|11,687,164
|45.5%
|9,634
|54.6%
|Total
|25,655,319
|100.0%
|17,648
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Western Cape (15%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 12%; Limpopo accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 22 June 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 22 June 2022
|Incident infections for 22 June 2022
|Possible reinfections for 22 June 2022
|New cases on 23 June 2022
|Total cases for 23 June 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|363,217
|0
|363,217
|68
|10
|78
|363,295
|9,1
|Free State
|215,534
|0
|215,534
|56
|4
|60
|215,594
|5,4
|Gauteng
|1,318,994
|0
|1,318,994
|358
|60
|418
|1,319,412
|33,1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|714,955
|0
|714,955
|116
|11
|127
|715,082
|17,9
|Limpopo
|159,179
|0
|159,179
|53
|33
|86
|159,265
|4,0
|Mpumalanga
|201,426
|0
|201,426
|46
|9
|55
|201,481
|5,0
|North West
|201,448
|0
|201,448
|41
|3
|44
|201,492
|5,0
|Northern Cape
|115,004
|0
|115,004
|20
|4
|24
|115,028
|2,9
|Western Cape
|699,250
|0
|699,250
|136
|22
|158
|699,408
|17,5
|Total
|3,989,007
|0
|3,989,007
|894
|156
|1,050
|3,990,057
|100,0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.9%, and is higher than yesterday (5.3%). The 7-day average is 7.4% today, and is lower than yesterday (7.6%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 19 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|248,677
|40,480
|824
|Public
|407
|289,427
|63,295
|989
|TOTAL
|669
|538,104
|103,775
|1,813
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
