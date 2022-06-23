iAfrica

NICD Reports 1 028 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 hours ago 2 min read

The institute reports 1,028 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,989,007. This increase represents a 5.3% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 57 deaths and of these 6 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,697 to date. 25,637,671 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,960,14154.5%8,46944.0%
Public11,677,53045.5%10,77556.0%
Total25,637,671100.0%19,244100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 11%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 7% respectively; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Free State accounted for 5%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 21 June 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 21 June 2022Incident infections for 21 June 2022Possible reinfections for 21 June 2022New cases on 22 June 2022Total cases for 22 June 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape363,1450363,145621072363,2179.1
Free State215,4850215,48542749215,5345.4
Gauteng1,318,58601,318,586353554081,318,99433.1
KwaZulu-Natal714,8400714,84010114115714,95517.9
Limpopo159,1180159,118511061159,1794.0
Mpumalanga201,3510201,351591675201,4265.0
North West201,3900201,39053558201,4485.1
Northern Cape114,9900114,99013114115,0042.9
Western Cape699,0740699,07414630176699,25017.5
Total3,987,97903,987,9798801481,0283,989,007100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.3%, and is lower than yesterday (7.8%). The 7-day average is 7.6% today, and is lower than yesterday (8.1%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 37 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private262248,61440,475818
Public407289,35863,2711,036
TOTAL669537,972103,7461,854

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

