NICD Reports 1 028 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,028 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,989,007. This increase represents a 5.3% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports 57 deaths and of these 6 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,697 to date. 25,637,671 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 13,960,141 54.5% 8,469 44.0% Public 11,677,530 45.5% 10,775 56.0% Total 25,637,671 100.0% 19,244 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 11%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 7% respectively; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Free State accounted for 5%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 21 June 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 21 June 2022 Incident infections for 21 June 2022 Possible reinfections for 21 June 2022 New cases on 22 June 2022 Total cases for 22 June 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 363,145 0 363,145 62 10 72 363,217 9.1 Free State 215,485 0 215,485 42 7 49 215,534 5.4 Gauteng 1,318,586 0 1,318,586 353 55 408 1,318,994 33.1 KwaZulu-Natal 714,840 0 714,840 101 14 115 714,955 17.9 Limpopo 159,118 0 159,118 51 10 61 159,179 4.0 Mpumalanga 201,351 0 201,351 59 16 75 201,426 5.0 North West 201,390 0 201,390 53 5 58 201,448 5.1 Northern Cape 114,990 0 114,990 13 1 14 115,004 2.9 Western Cape 699,074 0 699,074 146 30 176 699,250 17.5 Total 3,987,979 0 3,987,979 880 148 1,028 3,989,007 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.3%, and is lower than yesterday (7.8%). The 7-day average is 7.6% today, and is lower than yesterday (8.1%).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 37 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 262 248,614 40,475 818 Public 407 289,358 63,271 1,036 TOTAL 669 537,972 103,746 1,854

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

