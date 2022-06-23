NICD Reports 1 028 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 1,028 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,989,007. This increase represents a 5.3% positivity rate.
Today, the NDoH reports 57 deaths and of these 6 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 101,697 to date. 25,637,671 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|13,960,141
|54.5%
|8,469
|44.0%
|Public
|11,677,530
|45.5%
|10,775
|56.0%
|Total
|25,637,671
|100.0%
|19,244
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Western Cape (17%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 11%; Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 7% respectively; Limpopo and North West each accounted for 6% respectively; Free State accounted for 5%; and Northern Cape accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 21 June 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 21 June 2022
|Incident infections for 21 June 2022
|Possible reinfections for 21 June 2022
|New cases on 22 June 2022
|Total cases for 22 June 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|363,145
|0
|363,145
|62
|10
|72
|363,217
|9.1
|Free State
|215,485
|0
|215,485
|42
|7
|49
|215,534
|5.4
|Gauteng
|1,318,586
|0
|1,318,586
|353
|55
|408
|1,318,994
|33.1
|KwaZulu-Natal
|714,840
|0
|714,840
|101
|14
|115
|714,955
|17.9
|Limpopo
|159,118
|0
|159,118
|51
|10
|61
|159,179
|4.0
|Mpumalanga
|201,351
|0
|201,351
|59
|16
|75
|201,426
|5.0
|North West
|201,390
|0
|201,390
|53
|5
|58
|201,448
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|114,990
|0
|114,990
|13
|1
|14
|115,004
|2.9
|Western Cape
|699,074
|0
|699,074
|146
|30
|176
|699,250
|17.5
|Total
|3,987,979
|0
|3,987,979
|880
|148
|1,028
|3,989,007
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 5.3%, and is lower than yesterday (7.8%). The 7-day average is 7.6% today, and is lower than yesterday (8.1%).
For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 37 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|262
|248,614
|40,475
|818
|Public
|407
|289,358
|63,271
|1,036
|TOTAL
|669
|537,972
|103,746
|1,854
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
More Stories
Eskom Warns Of Higher Stages Of Blackouts
Parliament To Receive Report In Four Months – Ramaphosa
South Africans No Longer Required To Wear Face Masks
Winde Calls For Remaining COVID Restrictions To Be Dropped
No Request From Namibia On Theft Probe – Justice Dept
NICD Reports 1 087 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Final Part Of State Capture Report Expected On Wednesday
Khaya Magadla’s Family Still Hope To Find Body
State Capture Report Delays Not Down To Interference – Zondo
Health Dept Plans To Scrap Some Regulations
NICD Reports 291 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Ankole Cattle Auction Fetches Around R21m