iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

NICD Reported 8 351 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

10 mins ago 2 min read

Today the institute reports 8,351 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,879,434. This increase represents a 22.5% positivity rate.

Today, the NDoH reports *114 deaths and of these 3 deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 100,744 to date.

*As per the NDoH, please be advised that North West reported 92 retrospective deaths today due to data cleaning and the Free State reported 11 retrospective deaths today. Some of the retrospective deaths only merged with the cumulative case line list recently, due to incorrect names and surnames that were captured on the DATCOV system.

24,841,314 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private13,549,04754.5%20,78156.0%
Public11,292,26745.5%16,33444.0%
Total24,841,314100.0%37,115100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (40%), followed by Kwa-Zulu Natal (19%). Western Cape accounted for 18%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; Free State accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape each accounted for 3% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 12 May 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 12 May 2022New cases on 13 May 2022Total cases for 13 May 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape353,1457353,152601353,7539,1
Free State208,6660208,666469209,1355,4
Gauteng1,276,56501,276,5653,3291,279,89433,0
KwaZulu-Natal696,708-10696,6981,612698,31018,0
Limpopo157,367-5157,36283157,4454,1
Mpumalanga197,0395197,044254197,2985,1
North West196,6971196,698263196,9615,1
Northern Cape110,979-6110,973233111,2062,9
Western Cape673,9196673,9251,507675,43217,4
Total3,871,085-23,871,0838,3513,879,434100,0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (22.5%), and is lower than yesterday (23.1%). The 7-day average is (24.1%) today, and is lower than yesterday (24.7 %).

For detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 136 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private261242,05440,0271,541
Public407283,36962,5381,469
TOTAL668525,423102,5653,010

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Poor Response In WC Sees Stats SA Extend Census Count

26 seconds ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Unplanned Generating Unit Losses Remain High – Eskom

3 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Praises Recovery Efforts Made By Flood-Hit Provinces

6 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 351 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Donating Vaccines To African Countries

3 days ago
1 min read

Mabuza Concerned About Medupi, Kusile Power Stations

3 days ago
1 min read

RTMC Urges Motorists To Collect Cards

3 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 8 920 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Mkhwebane Defiant As Parly Committee Gears Up For Inquiry

4 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Says SA Needs To Drastically Increase Capacity

4 days ago
1 min read

NPA Heading Fight For Gupta Assets To Remain In State Custody

4 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 10 017 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Poor Response In WC Sees Stats SA Extend Census Count

27 seconds ago
Eskom power
1 min read

Unplanned Generating Unit Losses Remain High – Eskom

3 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Praises Recovery Efforts Made By Flood-Hit Provinces

6 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reported 8 351 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

10 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer