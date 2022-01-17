NICD Reported 2 597 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 2,597 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,559,230. This increase represents a 10.6%positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 86 deaths and of these, 25 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93,364 to date.

21,797,292 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 11,773,744 54.0% 16,540 67.8% Public 10,023,548 46.0% 7,859 32.2% Total 21,797,292 100.0% 24,399 100.0%



PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (28%), followed by Gauteng (23%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 5% respectively; North West accounted for 4%; and Free State accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 15 January 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 15 January 2022 New cases on 16 January 2022 Total cases for 16 January 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 338,154 0 338,154 167 338,321 9.5 Free State 194,126 0 194,126 82 194,208 5.5 Gauteng 1,154,906 0 1,154,906 602 1,155,508 32.5 KwaZulu-Natal 635,273 0 635,273 547 635,820 17.9 Limpopo 145,744 0 145,744 122 145,866 4.1 Mpumalanga 180,750 0 180,750 130 180,880 5.1 North West 182,866 0 182,866 97 182,963 5.1 Northern Cape 105,598 -2 105,596 129 105,725 3.0 Western Cape 619,216 2 619,218 721 619,939 17.4 Total 3,556,633 0 3,556,633 2,597 3,559,230 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 10.6% which is lower than yesterday (12.5%). The 7-day average is 13.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (14.4%).

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 42 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 222,188 38,537 2,994 Public 407 266,663 60,521 4,932 TOTAL 666 488,851 99,058 7,926



VACCINE UPDATE

