NICD Reported 2 597 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The institute reports 2,597 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,559,230. This increase represents a 10.6%positivity rate.
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 86 deaths and of these, 25 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93,364 to date.
21,797,292 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|11,773,744
|54.0%
|16,540
|67.8%
|Public
|10,023,548
|46.0%
|7,859
|32.2%
|Total
|21,797,292
|100.0%
|24,399
|100.0%
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (28%), followed by Gauteng (23%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 5% respectively; North West accounted for 4%; and Free State accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 15 January 2022
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 15 January 2022
|New cases on 16 January 2022
|Total cases for 16 January 2022
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|338,154
|0
|338,154
|167
|338,321
|9.5
|Free State
|194,126
|0
|194,126
|82
|194,208
|5.5
|Gauteng
|1,154,906
|0
|1,154,906
|602
|1,155,508
|32.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|635,273
|0
|635,273
|547
|635,820
|17.9
|Limpopo
|145,744
|0
|145,744
|122
|145,866
|4.1
|Mpumalanga
|180,750
|0
|180,750
|130
|180,880
|5.1
|North West
|182,866
|0
|182,866
|97
|182,963
|5.1
|Northern Cape
|105,598
|-2
|105,596
|129
|105,725
|3.0
|Western Cape
|619,216
|2
|619,218
|721
|619,939
|17.4
|Total
|3,556,633
|0
|3,556,633
|2,597
|3,559,230
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 10.6% which is lower than yesterday (12.5%). The 7-day average is 13.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (14.4%).
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 42 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|259
|222,188
|38,537
|2,994
|Public
|407
|266,663
|60,521
|4,932
|TOTAL
|666
|488,851
|99,058
|7,926
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
