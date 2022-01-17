iAfrica

NICD Reported 2 597 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya and MEC’s Bandile Masuku and Panyaza Lesufi inspect Covid-19 Quarantine sites Photo Credit: GCIS

4 hours ago 2 min read

The institute reports 2,597 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,559,230. This increase represents a 10.6%positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 86 deaths and of these, 25 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93,364 to date.

21,797,292 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private11,773,74454.0%16,54067.8%
Public10,023,54846.0%7,85932.2%
Total21,797,292100.0%24,399100.0%


PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (28%), followed by Gauteng (23%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 21%; Eastern Cape accounted for 6%; Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape each accounted for 5% respectively; North West accounted for 4%; and Free State accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 15 January 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 15 January 2022New cases on 16 January 2022Total cases for 16 January 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape338,1540338,154167338,3219.5
Free State194,1260194,12682194,2085.5
Gauteng1,154,90601,154,9066021,155,50832.5
KwaZulu-Natal635,2730635,273547635,82017.9
Limpopo145,7440145,744122145,8664.1
Mpumalanga180,7500180,750130180,8805.1
North West182,8660182,86697182,9635.1
Northern Cape105,598-2105,596129105,7253.0
Western Cape619,2162619,218721619,93917.4
Total3,556,63303,556,6332,5973,559,230100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 10.6% which is lower than yesterday (12.5%). The 7-day average is 13.4% today, which is lower than yesterday (14.4%).

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 42 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259222,18838,5372,994
Public407266,66360,5214,932
TOTAL666488,85199,0587,926


VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

