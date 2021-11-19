iAfrica

NICD Report 585 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

12 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 585 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 927 499. This increase represents a 1.7% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 40 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 555 to date.

19 032 662 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private10,256,,27553.9%17,62051.6%
Public8,776,38746.1%17,70748.4%
Total19,032,66234,529

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (18%).  Western Cape accounted for 16%, Eastern Cape 10%, Mpumalanga 7%, and Free State 6%. North West accounted for 4%, Northern Cape 3%, and Limpopo 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 17  November 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 17 November 2021New cases on 18 November 2021Total cases for 18 November 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape292 6260292 62618292 64410,0
Free State163 9290163 92928163 9575,6
Gauteng921 3680921 368372921 74031,5
KwaZulu-Natal516 3000516 30054516 35417,6
Limpopo122 3860122 38619122 4054,2
Mpumalanga152 2890152 28926152 3155,2
North West150 9150150 91519150 9345,2
Northern Cape92 807092 8079928 163,2
Western Cape514 2940514 29440514 33417,6
Total2 926 91402 926 9145852 927 499100,0

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.7% which is higher than yesterday (1.6%). The 7-day average is 1.2% today, which is higher than yesterday (1.1%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 33 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private258201201373142003
Public408235440571211501
TOTAL666436641944353504

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

