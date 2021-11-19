NICD Report 585 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

The NICD reports 585 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 927 499. This increase represents a 1.7% positivity rate.

As per the National Department of Health, a further 40 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 555 to date.

19 032 662 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 10,256,,275 53.9% 17,620 51.6% Public 8,776,387 46.1% 17,707 48.4% Total 19,032,662 34,529

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (33%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (18%). Western Cape accounted for 16%, Eastern Cape 10%, Mpumalanga 7%, and Free State 6%. North West accounted for 4%, Northern Cape 3%, and Limpopo 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 17 November 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 17 November 2021 New cases on 18 November 2021 Total cases for 18 November 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 292 626 0 292 626 18 292 644 10,0 Free State 163 929 0 163 929 28 163 957 5,6 Gauteng 921 368 0 921 368 372 921 740 31,5 KwaZulu-Natal 516 300 0 516 300 54 516 354 17,6 Limpopo 122 386 0 122 386 19 122 405 4,2 Mpumalanga 152 289 0 152 289 26 152 315 5,2 North West 150 915 0 150 915 19 150 934 5,2 Northern Cape 92 807 0 92 807 9 928 16 3,2 Western Cape 514 294 0 514 294 40 514 334 17,6 Total 2 926 914 0 2 926 914 585 2 927 499 100,0

*There may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the Western Cape reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which are not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies.

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 1.7% which is higher than yesterday (1.6%). The 7-day average is 1.2% today, which is higher than yesterday (1.1%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 33 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 258 201201 37314 2003 Public 408 235440 57121 1501 TOTAL 666 436641 94435 3504

VACCINE UPDATE

