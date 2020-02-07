Fri. Feb 7th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

NICD: Misinformation On Coronavirus Spreads Confusion

NICD: Misinformation On Coronavirus Spreads Confusion
2 mins ago 1 min read

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Thursday said it remained vigilant as it dealt with suspected cases of the coronavirus and it had called on the public to be cautious in the face of misinformation.

The virus has now claimed the lives of more than 600 people worldwide, with an average of 20 South Africans being tested for the virus every day, but no one has tested positive so far.

The NICD’s Cheryl Cohen said the institution remained on high alert.

“A good source of information is our website. The World Health Organisation has an excellent website for news, control and prevention. So, stick to reputable sources for your information because there is a lot of misinformation out there that spreads stigma and it confuses people.”

The NICD said there was no need for South Africans at this stage to wear surgical masks on a routine basis.

Several countries had reported a shortage as the world puts precautionary measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SAA Job Cuts Inevitable: Business Rescue Practitioners

10 mins ago
1 min read

Cosatu: Government, Business, Social Partners On Board With Plan To Save Eskom

15 mins ago
1 min read

Strikes Cost SA Workers R266M In Wages In 2018

1 day ago
2 min read

Bathabile Dlamini Over Zuma Arrest Warrant: ‘Its A Day Of Shame’

1 day ago
1 min read

Numsa, Sacca Reach Another ‘Disappointing’ Compromise With SAA Over Restructuring

1 day ago
1 min read

ANC Requests Leaders ‘To Let Courts Do Their Work’ In Zuma Matter

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

NICD: Misinformation On Coronavirus Spreads Confusion

2 mins ago
1 min read

SAA Job Cuts Inevitable: Business Rescue Practitioners

10 mins ago
1 min read

Cosatu: Government, Business, Social Partners On Board With Plan To Save Eskom

15 mins ago
1 min read

Botswana’s Declining Protein Snack

13 hours ago