NICD Identifies 13 261 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 13 261 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 680 225. This increase represents a 20.8% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 268 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 79 251 to date.

15 951 284 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 8,772,580 55% 25,555 40% Public 7,178,704 45% 38,275 60% Total 15,951,284 63,830

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (29%), followed by Western Cape (24%). Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Gauteng accounted for 11%; Free State accounted 6%; North West accounted for 5% each; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 20 August 2021 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 20 August 2021 New cases on 21 August 2021 Total cases for 21 August 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 251 248 -1 251 247 1 983 253 230 9.4 Free State 140 769 1 140 770 833 141 603 5.3 Gauteng 895 801 -28 895 773 1 409 897 182 33.5 KwaZulu-Natal 446 897 0 446 897 3 884 450 781 16.8 Limpopo 117 763 2 117 765 306 118 071 4.4 Mpumalanga 138 979 0 138 979 579 139 558 5.2 North West 138 745 24 138 769 669 139 438 5.2 Northern Cape 75 796 1 75 797 438 76 235 2.8 Western Cape 460 966 1 460 967 3 160 464 127 17.3 Total 2 666 964 0 2 666 964 13 261 2 680 225 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The total number of cases today (n= 13 261) is lower than yesterday (n= 14 312) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 111). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 356 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 255 187 076 33 953 6 525 Public 409 208 932 50 657 7 117 TOTAL 664 396 008 84 610 13 642

VACCINE UPDATE

