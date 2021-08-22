iAfrica

NICD Identifies 13 261 New COVID-19 Cases

The Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku with teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

The NICD reports 13 261 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 680 225.  This increase represents a 20.8% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 268 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 79 251 to date.

15 951 284  tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private8,772,58055%25,55540%
Public7,178,70445%38,27560%
Total15,951,28463,830

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (29%), followed by Western Cape (24%). Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Gauteng accounted for 11%; Free State accounted 6%; North West accounted for 5% each; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 20 August 2021Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 20 August  2021New cases on 21 August 2021Total cases for 21 August 2021Percentage total
Eastern Cape251 248-1251 2471 983253 2309.4
Free State140 7691140 770833141 6035.3
Gauteng895 801-28895 7731 409897 18233.5
KwaZulu-Natal446 8970446 8973 884450 78116.8
Limpopo117 7632117 765306118 0714.4
Mpumalanga138 9790138 979579139 5585.2
North West138 74524138 769669139 4385.2
Northern Cape75 796175 79743876 2352.8
Western Cape460 9661460 9673 160464 12717.3
Total2 666 96402 666 96413 2612 680 225100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 13 261) is lower than yesterday (n= 14 312) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 111). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 356 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private255187 07633 9536 525
Public409208 93250 6577 117
TOTAL664396 00884 61013 642

VACCINE UPDATE

For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

