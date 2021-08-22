NICD Identifies 13 261 New COVID-19 Cases

The NICD reports 13 261 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 680 225. This increase represents a 20.8% positivity rate. As per the National Department of Health, a further 268 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 79 251 to date.
15 951 284 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|8,772,580
|55%
|25,555
|40%
|Public
|7,178,704
|45%
|38,275
|60%
|Total
|15,951,284
|63,830
PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (29%), followed by Western Cape (24%). Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Gauteng accounted for 11%; Free State accounted 6%; North West accounted for 5% each; Mpumalanga accounted for 4%; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.
The cumulative number of cases by province is shown in the table below:
|Province
|Total cases for 20 August 2021
|Adjusted numbers after harmonisation
|Updated total cases on 20 August 2021
|New cases on 21 August 2021
|Total cases for 21 August 2021
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|251 248
|-1
|251 247
|1 983
|253 230
|9.4
|Free State
|140 769
|1
|140 770
|833
|141 603
|5.3
|Gauteng
|895 801
|-28
|895 773
|1 409
|897 182
|33.5
|KwaZulu-Natal
|446 897
|0
|446 897
|3 884
|450 781
|16.8
|Limpopo
|117 763
|2
|117 765
|306
|118 071
|4.4
|Mpumalanga
|138 979
|0
|138 979
|579
|139 558
|5.2
|North West
|138 745
|24
|138 769
|669
|139 438
|5.2
|Northern Cape
|75 796
|1
|75 797
|438
|76 235
|2.8
|Western Cape
|460 966
|1
|460 967
|3 160
|464 127
|17.3
|Total
|2 666 964
|0
|2 666 964
|13 261
|2 680 225
|100.0
THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE
The total number of cases today (n= 13 261) is lower than yesterday (n= 14 312) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (n= 12 111). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased.
For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.
HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 356 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.
|Sector
|Facilities Reporting
|Admissions
to Date
|Died to Date
|Currently Admitted
|Private
|255
|187 076
|33 953
|6 525
|Public
|409
|208 932
|50 657
|7 117
|TOTAL
|664
|396 008
|84 610
|13 642
VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.
