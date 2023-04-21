NICD Confirms 960 Measles Cases In SA, But Says Infection Rates Stabilising

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that almost 1,000 cases of measles were confirmed in the country, but infection rates seem to be stabilising.
The disease has been increasing since 2022, when the first cases were detected in Limpopo.
Out of the 960 confirmed cases, the institute said that the most affected age group was five- to nine-year-olds.
Vaccination campaigns were launched to ensure all children up to 14-years-old were given the shot.
One of these was the United Nations Children’s Fund’s (Unicef) Build Back Immunity campaign, after measles outbreaks were recorded across the globe.
Unicef said the spread was due to the millions of young children who missed out on their routine vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the NICD said that the most recent data showed no new cases in four of the affected provinces.
It said after it launched its vaccination campaigns, it appeared that measles cases were decreasing in the country.
More Stories
SA Government Working To Bring Citizens Home From Sudan
Lives Of The Elderly At Risk During Electricity Crisis
Numsa Not Pleased With Eskom Wage Offer
New SA Tourism Board Expected In Four Months
Independents Can Only Occupy One Seat – Electoral Amendment Act
G4S Security Guard To Appear In Court
Africa.com And Standard Bank Group Release The 2023 Definitive List Of Women CEOs
Celebrate Earth Day: Google Reveals Top Sustainability-Related Trends in South Africa
Intercape Bus Company Suing Police Minister
Stage 6 Power Cuts To Continue Until Further Notice – Eskom
Fugitive Thabo Bester Back Behind Bars After return to SA – Lamola
The Time For Netball Is Now! Street Netball Launches In The Build-up To The Netball World Cup