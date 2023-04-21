NICD Confirms 960 Measles Cases In SA, But Says Infection Rates Stabilising

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that almost 1,000 cases of measles were confirmed in the country, but infection rates seem to be stabilising.

The disease has been increasing since 2022, when the first cases were detected in Limpopo.

Out of the 960 confirmed cases, the institute said that the most affected age group was five- to nine-year-olds.

Vaccination campaigns were launched to ensure all children up to 14-years-old were given the shot.

One of these was the United Nations Children’s Fund’s (Unicef) Build Back Immunity campaign, after measles outbreaks were recorded across the globe.

Unicef said the spread was due to the millions of young children who missed out on their routine vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the NICD said that the most recent data showed no new cases in four of the affected provinces.

It said after it launched its vaccination campaigns, it appeared that measles cases were decreasing in the country.

Share with your network!