Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Legal Counsel Adamant State Has No Case

Legal counsel for Operation Dudula’s leader is adamant the state has no case against his client.
Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini was arrested on Thursday and faces charges of housebreaking, theft and defeating the ends of justice.
He is due in court on Monday.
Meanwhile, Operation Dudula supporters have vowed to continue protesting outside the Johannesburg Central police station until their leader is released.
They say Dlamini’s arrest is politically motivated.
More Stories
Counting The Costs Of Cape Town’s Taxi Strike
Political Parties Denounce Attacks On Foreign Nationals
NICD Reports 989 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
SA Reports 1 497 New COVID-19 Cases
Forensics Of Parliament Fire To Take Another Six Weeks
NICD Reports 1 560 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Operation Dudula Leader Nhlanhla Dlamini Arrested
E-Hailing Drivers Return To Work
Mkhwebane Wants Ramaphosa To Withdraw Suspension Warning Letter
2 120 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA
Health Dept Officials Will Face Questions If Pfizer Jabs Go To Waste
Cape Town Taxi Drivers Cause Massive Disruptions