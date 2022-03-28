Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Legal Counsel Adamant State Has No Case

Legal counsel for Operation Dudula’s leader is adamant the state has no case against his client.

Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini was arrested on Thursday and faces charges of housebreaking, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

He is due in court on Monday.

Meanwhile, Operation Dudula supporters have vowed to continue protesting outside the Johannesburg Central police station until their leader is released.

They say Dlamini’s arrest is politically motivated.

