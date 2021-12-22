iAfrica

Next Stop Is Supreme Court Of Appeal For Zuma

7 hours ago 1 min read

Former president Jacob Zuma will spend Christmas with his family.

This was after the High Court granted him leave to appeal a judgment on his parole on Tuesday.

Last week, the North Gauteng High Court set aside the decision to grant Zuma medical parole saying it was unlawful.

The court ordered that he be taken back into custody.

Zuma and his legal team can now head to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

They are hoping that it will make a different finding to that of the High Court.

