Next Stop Is Supreme Court Of Appeal For Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma will spend Christmas with his family.
This was after the High Court granted him leave to appeal a judgment on his parole on Tuesday.
Last week, the North Gauteng High Court set aside the decision to grant Zuma medical parole saying it was unlawful.
The court ordered that he be taken back into custody.
Zuma and his legal team can now head to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
They are hoping that it will make a different finding to that of the High Court.
More Stories
Cape Town Authorities Vow To Ensure COVID-19 Compliance
Auditor-General Raised Red Flags About Digital Vibes – Phaahla
NICD Reports 15 424 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Government Must Act With Speed To Implement Wage Increase – Cosatu
Zuma Granted Leave To Appeal Medical Parole Ruling
Teams Working To Restore Power To Cape Town CBD – Hill-Lewis
State Capture Commission Asks For Extension
NSRI On High Alert
Vaccine Is A Sword, Not A Shield – Karim
Party Making Arrangements To Pay ANC Staff – Mashatile
NICD Reports 15 465 New COVID-19 Cases
NICD Reports 16 080 New COVID-19 Cases In SA