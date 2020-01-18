Sat. Jan 18th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

News Of Second Pupil Drowning Emerges

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi during a media briefing at Parktown Boys' High School in Johannesburg on 17 January 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

4 mins ago 1 min read

Gauteng Education Mec Panyaza Lesufi says he’s disappointed that schools delayed sharing information about the drownings of two pupils in separate incidents.

Lesufi’s department says it was only informed of 13-year-old Keamohetswe Seboko’s death on Friday, a day after the child’s body was found in a swimming pool at a Laerskool Bekker hostel in Magaliesburg.

Thirteen-year-old Enoch Mpianzi’s body was only found on Friday, in the Crocodile River, where he had been missing since Wednesday.

WATCH: A visit to the camping lodge where a Parktown Boys’ High pupil drowned

According to North West police, the incident was reported at 3pm on Wednesday, hours after he drowned.

The child was part of a grade 8 group at Parktown Boys’ High that had gone for an orientation camp in Brits.

Mpianzi’s family says its devastated by the passing of their child who had dreams of becoming a lawyer.

Lesufi says a probe has begun to establish what transpired.

“We will do everything within our powers to compile a proper report. The police came in and took over the scene, and the investigating officer has already interviewed some of the learners.”

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Enoch Mpianzi Wanted To Be A Lawyer

6 mins ago
1 min read

Alexandra Residents Assured Of Action

9 mins ago
1 min read

Brits Lodge Where Enoch Mpianzi Drowned Closed To Public

12 mins ago
2 min read

Gupta-Linked Thabo Lekalakala Fired From NW Health Hod Post

17 hours ago
1 min read

Beaufort West Mayor Welcomes WCED’s Reinstatement Of Scholar Transport

17 hours ago
1 min read

CT Muslim Pilgrims Left Stranded After Tour Operator Disappears With Funds

17 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

News Of Second Pupil Drowning Emerges

4 mins ago
1 min read

Enoch Mpianzi Wanted To Be A Lawyer

6 mins ago
1 min read

Alexandra Residents Assured Of Action

9 mins ago
1 min read

Brits Lodge Where Enoch Mpianzi Drowned Closed To Public

12 mins ago