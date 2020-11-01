Newcastle Down Everton

Share with your network!

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson scored twice to hand high-flying Everton their second straight Premier League defeat as they went down 2-1 at St. James’ Park on Sunday despite a late charge led by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Carlo Ancelotti dropped goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, whose mistakes have cost Everton a number of goals so far this season, and handed a debut to Swedish international Robin Olsen, who joined from AS Roma on loan at the beginning of October.

Newcastle went ahead when Wilson scored from the spot following an innocuous foul by Andre Gomes on the striker in the 54th minute, and he added a second by bundling home a cross from Ryan Fraser five minutes from the end of normal time.

Calvert-Lewin scored a stoppage-time consolation goal for Everton but Newcastle survived to take a win that puts them in 10th position on 11 points, while Everton are second on 13, three points behind Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Reuters

Share with your network!