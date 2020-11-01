iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Newcastle Down Everton

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Alex Pantling

7 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson scored twice to hand high-flying Everton their second straight Premier League defeat as they went down 2-1 at St. James’ Park on Sunday despite a late charge led by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Carlo Ancelotti dropped goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, whose mistakes have cost Everton a number of goals so far this season, and handed a debut to Swedish international Robin Olsen, who joined from AS Roma on loan at the beginning of October.

Newcastle went ahead when Wilson scored from the spot following an innocuous foul by Andre Gomes on the striker in the 54th minute, and he added a second by bundling home a cross from Ryan Fraser five minutes from the end of normal time.

Calvert-Lewin scored a stoppage-time consolation goal for Everton but Newcastle survived to take a win that puts them in 10th position on 11 points, while Everton are second on 13, three points behind Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

No Guarantees I Will Be In F1 Next Year – Hamilton

18 seconds ago
3 min read

Hamilton Wins At Imola

3 mins ago
2 min read

Ward-Prowse Steers Saints To Villa Win

16 mins ago
3 min read

England Take Six Nations Title

10 hours ago
2 min read

Lampard Delighted With Chelsea’s Back Line

10 hours ago
2 min read

Jota Strikes Again As Liverpool Go Top

10 hours ago
1 min read

Sharks Bounce Back Against Pumas

11 hours ago
1 min read

Bulls Humiliate Stormers

11 hours ago
2 min read

Ziyech Shines As Chelsea Enjoy Win At Burnley

11 hours ago
2 min read

Walker’s Homecoming Strike Gives Man City Win

1 day ago
3 min read

Mo’unga Magic Drives All Blacks To Record Victory

1 day ago
2 min read

Man United Forwards Can Be A Big Threat – Arteta

1 day ago

You may have missed

2 min read

No Guarantees I Will Be In F1 Next Year – Hamilton

18 seconds ago
3 min read

Hamilton Wins At Imola

3 mins ago
1 min read

Newcastle Down Everton

7 mins ago
2 min read

Ward-Prowse Steers Saints To Villa Win

16 mins ago