New Zealand Down Ireland In Thriller To Reach World Cup Semi-Finals

New Zealand came out on top in an absorbing contest to beat Ireland 28-24 at the Stade de France and reach the World Cup semi-finals on Saturday, as the Six Nations champions fell short once again.

The All Blacks were ruthless as they prevailed through tries from Leicester Fainga’anuku, Ardie Savea and Will Jordan as well as points from the tee by Richie Mo’unga and Jordie Barrett to end Ireland’s 17-test winning streak.

Top-ranked Ireland, who have never made it past the quarter-finals at the World Cup, got on the scoreboard with tries by Bundee Aki and Jamison Gibson-Park with their other points coming from the boot of Johnny Sexton.

Yet they always trailed and their campaign ended at the end of an agonising 40-phase spell of possession.

New Zealand, gunning for a record-extending fourth title, will face Argentina for a place in the final after the Pumas beat Wales 29-17 in the early quarter-final.

Reuters