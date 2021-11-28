New Variant Shakes Up South Africa’s Travel Plans

Black Friday has become quite a craze with nearly all retailers offering major discounts on products and services. Travel operator Flight Centre had planned to do the same, but cancelled their campaign when news broke of the UK’s latest red list update that includes South Africa. The company said it made the decision to ‘assist those customers who are affected by the UK government announcement that South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe will move back onto the country’s dreaded red list.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
More Stories
See Rwanda through Dian Fossey’s Gaze
Exploring African History in Mexico
Raising the Profile of One of Egypt’s Top Tourist Spots
Moroccan Airport Among the Best in the World
The Boy Wonder of French Cooking
Bag Some Time with Former #DI Emerging Creative and Mebala Founder, Tihalefang Moeletsi
Soraia Ramos Wants to Take Cape Verde to the World
Musa Motha Lost His Leg to Bone Cancer. Now the South African Dancer Is Inspiring with Every Move
This Innovative Mozambique Resort is a Triumph in Sustainable Design
UN Picks World Day to Celebrate Swahili Language
Women in Ghana’s Football Fraternity Ignored
What Happened when Protesters Blocked Lekki Toll?