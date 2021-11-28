New Variant Shakes Up South Africa’s Travel Plans

Black Friday has become quite a craze with nearly all retailers offering major discounts on products and services. Travel operator Flight Centre had planned to do the same, but cancelled their campaign when news broke of the UK’s latest red list update that includes South Africa. The company said it made the decision to ‘assist those customers who are affected by the UK government announcement that South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe will move back onto the country’s dreaded red list.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

