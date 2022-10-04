iAfrica

New Tobacco Bill Targeting Smoking Indoors And Vaping

A new bill aimed at curbing smoking is being seen as vital to protect people from the harmful results of tobacco smoking.

The Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Control Bill seeks to change where people can smoke and how cigarettes are packaged.

If it becomes law, indoor smoking, even at home or in a car while in the presence of a non-smoker, will be illegal.

Dr Catherine Egbe is a specialist scientist at the South African Medical Research Council and she said that smoking was still claiming many lives and added that vaping would also be regulated.

