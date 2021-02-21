New Subscription Box Brings African Textiles into Your Closet

Interested in some DIY African fashion? Thanks to a new subscription service, Wax and Wraps, you can have the materials and patterns sent directly to your doorstep. With a history of aiding fashion brands in building sustainable African businesses, Jacqueline Shaw launched the service to capitalize on the interest in African fashion and to promote goods made in Africa. From the menu of “treasure boxes” you might choose the Sewist box which challenges the skills of the home sewer and includes a sewing kit, specialty fabric, sewing patterns, threads and trims, or perhaps the Stylist box for reimagining headwraps, headbands or night bonnets. FashionUnited spoke to Shaw about the increased interest in the Made in Africa label and why she thinks we’ll be making our own clothes soon.
SOURCE: FASHION UNITED
More Stories
Reaching African Audiences in Their Mother Tongue: One Film’s Ongoing Legacy
Spotlight: Sensuality Meets Acceptance in Zandile Tshabalala’s Self-Portraits
The Launch of the Africa Startup Initiative Program Accelerator
How a Pandemic Shifted Africa’s Motorcycle Taxi Services
Deloitte Agrees to Support Steinhoff’s Proposed Global Settlement Plan
Ghanaian Computer Specialist Designs Popular Game for Kids
Biden Looks at the Ethiopia Dam Saga with Fresher Eyes
Is Nigeria Ready to Leave Fossil Fuels and Go Green?
South Africa Launches a List of Critical Skills it Needs
How these African Fintechs Make Money
The Problems Holding Back Africa’s Robust Adoption of the Internet
New WTO Chief to Prioritise Access to the Vaccine