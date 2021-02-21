New Subscription Box Brings African Textiles into Your Closet

Share with your network!

Interested in some DIY African fashion? Thanks to a new subscription service, Wax and Wraps, you can have the materials and patterns sent directly to your doorstep. With a history of aiding fashion brands in building sustainable African businesses, Jacqueline Shaw launched the service to capitalize on the interest in African fashion and to promote goods made in Africa. From the menu of “treasure boxes” you might choose the Sewist box which challenges the skills of the home sewer and includes a sewing kit, specialty fabric, sewing patterns, threads and trims, or perhaps the Stylist box for reimagining headwraps, headbands or night bonnets. FashionUnited spoke to Shaw about the increased interest in the Made in Africa label and why she thinks we’ll be making our own clothes soon.



