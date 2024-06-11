New Study Discovers that African Elephants Have Individual Names

African elephants use unique names to call each other, according to new research published in Nature Ecology & Evolution. These names take the form of complex low rumbles that can be heard over long distances. The study was conducted by biologists from Colorado State University, who used machine learning on recordings made in Kenya’s Samburu National Reserve and Amboseli National Park to detect the elephants’ calls. To test their findings, they played the sounds back to the individual elephants and found that they responded more energetically to the recordings that contain their names. The study discovered the elephants communicate via infrasonic and sonic elements, which are often below human hearing levels. The ability to communicate with names is a behavior that’s rare among wild animals, attributable to only a few species like dolphins and parrots. The study’s findings suggest that elephants possess complex communication abilities and can learn unique sounds throughout their lives.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS