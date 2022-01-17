New Scheme to Save Zimbabwe’s Botched Land Reform

In a break with the past, Zimbabwe is urging farm owners with unproductive land to form partnerships to bolster agricultural output and slash the country’s import bill. The joint ventures will need government approval and a database to match landowners with potential investors will be developed, Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka said Friday in an e-mailed statement. “Abandoned, derelict and under-utilised” farms will be liable for repossession and redistribution to those on a waiting list for land, he added. The directive represents a major policy shift by the southern African nation. In 2000, Zimbabwe’s government, led by the late Robert Mugabe, who was under increasing pressure to improve the lives of citizens, seized farms belonging to mostly White commercial farmers and gave them to Black people, saying the move was meant to redress colonial imbalances. The land grabs resulted in a country that used to produce an agricultural surplus becoming a net-food importer. Farm output for products such as corn, Zimbabwe’s staple food, and the main cash crop, tobacco, plummeted. After the farms were expropriated, some Western nations imposed sanctions and international isolation followed, with food and foreign currency shortages becoming commonplace.
SOURCE: BLOOMBERG
More Stories
The First Floating LNG Facility is Deployed in the Deep Waters of the African Continent
The EU Lifts Air Travel Bans on Southern African States
Senegal’s Illustrious Portfolio of Architecture
Harlem and London Are Getting a Brand New African Food Hall
In Ghana, Fashion Takes the Spotlight at Afrochella 2021
In ‘African Origin’ Show at Met, New Points of Light Across Cultures
Netflix Celebrates African Talent in New Documentary Series
How a Community of Chefs is Reinventing West African Food in Toronto
Meet the Ghanaian Canadian Lego Sculptor Building a Black Universe
How Afrobeats is Making the World Listen
It’s Official: British Vogue Has Made 2022 The Year of the African Model
Late Blooms Signal Trouble for South Africa’s Tourism