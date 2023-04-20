New SA Tourism Board Expected In Four Months

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille says she expects the process to appoint a new SA Tourism board to take up to four months.
De Lille dissolved the board following the disastrous plan for SA to sponsor football club Tottenham Hotspur.
But the plan was scrapped before it could go through.
“There will be an interim board until I can appoint a new board,” De Lille said.
“The process is that I have to advertise for 30 days. Thereafter we need to do the shortlisting and the interviews.
“Thereafter all the recommended board members need to go through a vetting process by the South African Security Agency,” she said.
“I suspect it can take anything between three to four months, depending on how quickly the vetting can be done.”
