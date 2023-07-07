New Research Has Revealed The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Holiday Destinations In The World

The study, conducted by security experts at ADT, looked at the crime index score, number of burglaries, the number of police officers and the percentage of people who are worried about being mugged or robbed in UK holiday hotspots to determine the safest (and most dangerous) holiday destinations.

The full study is available here: https://www.adt.co.uk/blog/the-worlds-safest-and-riskiest-holiday-destinations-revealed

The world’s safest holiday destinations:

Rank Country Crime index Score out of 100 Homicide rate per 100,000 people Burglary rate per 100,000 people Police officers per 100,000 people Worries of being mugged or robbed Total Score 1 Japan 22.2 0.3 234.0 199.8 19% 7.51 2 Slovakia 30.4 1.1 186.8 378.4 24% 7.46 3 Cyprus 31.3 1.3 363.1 609.3 22% 7.39 4 Norway 33.7 0.5 75.0 248.3 29% 7.25 5 Portugal 29.9 0.8 429.1 419.4 32% 7.11 6 Netherlands 27.2 0.6 427.5 215.5 22% 6.86 7 Switzerland 21.6 0.6 758.1 222.6 19% 6.66 8 Poland 30.5 0.7 455.3 259.6 25% 6.48 9 Romania 28.3 1.3 79.8 233.8 31% 6.47 10 Austria 25.5 1.0 1,203.3 328.6 23% 6.36

Japan takes first place as the world’s safest holiday destination, with a safety score of 7.51/10. Less than 20% of people express worried about being mugged or robbed, and the crime index is just 22.2/100.

In second place is Slovakia, with a score of 7.46. Less than a quarter of people expressed worries of being mugged or robbed and the homicide rate is just 1.1 per 100,000 people.

Cyprus comes in third place with a safety score of 7.39. The country has 609.3 police officers per 100,000 people and a low crime index score of 31.3.

The study also looked at the most dangerous holiday destinations in the world.

The world’s most dangerous holiday destinations:

Rank Country Crime index Score out of 100 Homicide rate per 100,000 people Burglary rate per 100,000 people Police officers per 100,000 people Worries of being mugged or robbed Total Score 1 South Africa 76.9 36.4 852.8 219.9 77% 0.81 1 United States 47.8 5.0 714.4 223/6 44% 2.17 3 Sweden 48.0 1.1 1,092.4 191.2 47% 2.28 4 France 52.0 1.2 622.4 210.2 56% 2.40 5 Jamaica 67.4 43.9 94.5 273.9 70% 2.42 6 Canada 41.9 1.8 680.9 191.4 37% 3.14 7 Morrocco 48.7 1.4 23.3 142.8 53% 4.15 8 Costa Rica 54.2 11.3 3.9 257.3 59% 3.24 9 New Zealand 42.9 0.7 1,476.3 187.0 39% 3.32 10 Australia 43.0 0.9 1,530.2 222.7 39% 3.46

South Africa tops the list of the most dangerous holiday destinations with a total safety score of just 0.81 out of 10.

Though it is well-known for its cultural diversity and its great natural beauty, the sunny country has a crime rate of 76.9 out of 100. What’s more, 77% of people stated that they are worried about being mugged and robbed.

The United States follows behind with a score of 2.17 out of 10. Majorly popular for its iconic landmarks and tourist attractions, the United States is a popular holiday destination.

Despite this, it only has an average of 224 police officers per 100,000 people whilst the country’s burglary rate is as high as 714.4 per 100,000 people. This, therefore, is a destination to consider with caution when planning to go on a family holiday.

Sweden comes in third place, with a total score of 2.05 out of ten. The country has a whopping burglary rate of 1,094.2 per 100,000 people. This is considerably higher than the number of police officers per 100,000 people which is approximately 191.

The study also found that:

Pakistan has the lowest burglary rate with 0.1 per 100,000 people.

Cyprus has the highest number of police officers, with 609.3 per 100,000 people.

Australia has the highest burglary rate, with 1,530 offences per 100,000 people.

The full study is available here and high-resolution images are available to download here.

I hope this is of interest to you and your readers, if you have any questions please feel free to contact me.