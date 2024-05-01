New Report Shows Thriving Market for Used and Refurbished Smartphones in Africa

According to the report by Canalys, Apple iPhones have a significant presence in channels selling used smartphones in the Middle East, closely followed by Samsung’s premium series and select Chinese brands, such as OPPO. In Africa, however, the report explained that consumer demand varies greatly between countries due to price. In Kenya, for example, the most popular refurbished smartphones are priced at around US$45, while nearly 80% of refurbished smartphones are priced below US$100. The report highlighted several factors driving the growth of the used smartphone market in the Middle East and Africa. One of the factors listed was the rising inflation rate, which has led to phone manufacturers increasing the price of new devices, especially premium devices from Samsung and Apple that are priced above the US$1,000 mark.



SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER