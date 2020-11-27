New Project Seeks to Restore and Improve Mozambique’s Infrastructure

Despite sustained economic growth since 2005, rural poverty in Mozambique persists. Low agricultural productivity, particularly in the northern and central provinces, is exacerbated by poor physical connectivity, including limited access to agricultural extension services, credit markets, and market information. Limited transport infrastructure means that economic activity is effectively segmented into three geographical regions – north, south, and central – creating conditions for regional price swings that are not smoothed by integrated trade. A new initiative, the Integrated Feeder Roads Project (IFRDP), is being financed by the World Bank. It focuses on the rehabilitation and maintenance of tertiary roads, with a large percentage of the investments targeting the construction and repair of bridges and culverts to improve accessibility, particularly during periods of heavy rain or flooding. The IFRDP will utilise $185m to rehabilitate and upgrade existing roads in four key provinces: Sofala, Manica, Tete, and Zambezia.
SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS MAGAZINE
More Stories
House Hunting in Africa Made Easier
South Africa is Living Beyond its Means
Ghanaian FinTech Startup Tackles the Credit Financing Value Gap
With Better Logistics, Africa could be a Bigger Exporter of Fresh Produce and other Services
Zambia Becomes the First African Country to Default on its Debts
African Development Bank Backs Tanzania’s Hydro Plans
Jumia Changes its Focus
Africa’s Most-populous Country Considers Joining the G-20 Debt-relief Initiative
East African Countries have become the Investment Haven in Africa
Tanzania Woman Who Fought for Freedom Immortalized in Germany
Is Africa Ready to Receive Mass Stocks of Vaccines?
Few Tips for HNW Individuals Interested in Angel Investing in African Tech