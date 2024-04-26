New Project Aims to Address Ghana’s Housing Challenges

The Ghana Statistical Service has reported that approximately six million of Ghana’s 33 million population are in urgent need of housing. Economic challenges and limited access to financing have hindered many Ghanaians from buying or building homes. An initiative to help provide much-needed homes in Ghana is turning shipping containers into eco-friendly homes. Affordability is paramount if his venture is to have a hope of making any sort of impact on Ghana’s need for housing. Therefore, his homes are primarily aimed at individuals and families seeking affordable yet sustainable living solutions. The cost of these homes varies depending on the design, with the simplest options ranging from $7,000 to $10,000. According to the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association, it can cost between $50,000 to $70,000 to build a new two-bedroom, bricks-and-mortar house.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA