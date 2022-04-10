iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

New Packages to Help Recover Egypt’s Tourism Sector

1 day ago 1 min read

In 2019, social entrepreneur Amy Webb decided to open her travel agency Bucket List Egypt after a life-changing experience of traveling to the country for her wedding. Born in South Carolina to Egyptian immigrants, Webb said that she opened her travel agency to ensure tourists enjoy Egypt’s most sacred places with safety and ease of mind. Since then, Webb developed a strong passion for Egypt. She created an alliance between the country and the US through travel, and this Black woman-owned premier travel brand provides ease and safety in traveling to Egypt’s most sacred places. The entrepreneur affirmed that Bucket List Egypt has Egyptologists who share ancient Egyptian stories from the perspective of Black history, as she has found many people throughout the years have tried a Eurocentric perspective in traveling to Egypt having a completely inaccurate view.

SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE

