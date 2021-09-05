New National Park in the Pipeline for South Africa

South African National Parks (SANParks) said in a statement work is underway to establish a high-altitude national park in the mountains of the Eastern Cape close to the Lesotho border and the spectacular Naude’s Nek pass – South Africa’s highest lying road at over 2500m. Not only is this area rich in biodiversity and endemic species, but it also lies within the Eastern Cape Drakensberg Strategic Water Source Area which is a natural source of fresh water for people downstream. When declared the park will also improve formal protection of South Africa’s grasslands which have been identified as a national conservation priority. This new proposed national park is a collaboration between SANParks and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). This will see a 30 000-hectare protected area that, once formally declared, will become South Africa’s newest national park, significantly contributing towards the conservation of grasslands and water security.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
More Stories
Zimbabwe Readies Itself for More Travellers
A Symbol of African Glory in the Americas
Countries Open for Africans Looking to Work Remotely
South African Eatery Listed as Conde Nast Forever-favorite Hotel from Around the Globe
Is America Ready to Embrace African Cuisine?
Meet the Nigerian Artist Illustrating the Human Experience with a Ballpoint Pen
#DI Alumni Unite: Selly Rabe Kane Tackles Pollution in a Short Film for Little Sun
The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (August)
Meet Africa’s Top Fashion Influencers
Zimbabwe to Open more Coal Mines to Boost Power Supply and Jobs
Lusaka’s Plans to Deal with a Mountain of Debt
How’s Remote Working Faring in Africa?