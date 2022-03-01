New Logistics Firm Solves Egyptian Restaurants’ Supply Chain Inefficiencies

Founded by leading Egyptian restaurateur Tamer Amer – the founder of Fuego Sushi and Longhorn Texas BBQ, two of Egypt’s most successful restaurant chains – OneOrder aims to tackle Egypt’s restaurant industry’s main supply chain issues – pricing, quality and timing. The startup’s platform allows Egyptian restaurants to buy all their needs from one application. There are similar restaurant supply chain inefficiencies in other countries in MENA and OneOrder aspires to, over time, expand its proposition geographically across the region. The US$1 million fundraise was led by A15, a leading MENA venture capital firm. “We are delighted to announce our launch and fundraise, and I thank A15 for their outstanding support. Given Egypt’s flourishing restaurant industry and the challenges it faces caused by a fragmented supply chain, OneOrder offers a much needed technology-enabled solution at the perfect time. My experience in the food and beverage industry means I know what restaurant owners need; it is a reliable, timely supply of quality goods, at a consistent price – without the stress of managing various suppliers on a daily basis,” Amer said.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

