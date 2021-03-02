iAfrica

New Land Court Bill Promises Justice

Photo Credit: Africa Research Institute.

The new land courts will speed up claims and deliver justice to communities and families dispossessed by colonialism, according to the Justice and Land Reform ministers.

The bill for Land Courts has been submitted to Parliament.

The proposed legislation envisions the establishment of Land Courts and a Land Appeals Court, with a judge president and four permanent judges.

