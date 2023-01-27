New Johannesburg Mayor To Be Elected On Friday

A new Johannesburg mayor will be elected on Friday after Mpho Phalatse was voted out Thursday with 140 votes in favour of a motion of no confidence against her.

Phalatse says she will put her hand up to stand again.

It was the third time, Phalatse faced the axe and this time she wasn’t so lucky.

Several parties, including the DA, are fielding candidates.

The ANC says it will not be contesting the mayoral position this time around.

Share with your network!