New Johannesburg Mayor To Be Elected On Friday

A new Johannesburg mayor will be elected on Friday after Mpho Phalatse was voted out Thursday with 140 votes in favour of a motion of no confidence against her.
Phalatse says she will put her hand up to stand again.
It was the third time, Phalatse faced the axe and this time she wasn’t so lucky.
Several parties, including the DA, are fielding candidates.
The ANC says it will not be contesting the mayoral position this time around.
More Stories
CoCT Plans To Shield Capetonians From Power Cuts Within 3 Years – Hill-Lewis
Modernise Basic Education System – Ramaphosa
Unions Reveal Culture Of Fear At Eskom
Ramaphosa Set To Provide Recovery Plan For Basic Education Sector
Not Implementing Eskom Tariff Hike Could Be Disastrous – Experts
Tshwane Owes Eskom R1.4bn
Eskom Announces Stage 5 Blackouts
Coalition Files Court Papers To Set Aside Nersa’s Eskom Tariff Approval
Public Protector Completes Onvestigation On Phala Phala
Nelson Mandela Bay Dams Dries Up
Energy Crisis Committee Releases Update On Action Plan
FBI Searches Biden Home, Finds Documents Marked Classified