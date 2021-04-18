iAfrica

New Hotel Offerings in Livingston Zambia

17 mins ago 1 min read

Radisson Hotel Group will open its first resort and third hotel in Zambia. Radisson Blu Resort Mosi-oa-Tunya, Livingstone, Zambia is set to open in 2022. The hotel is nestled on the banks of one of Africa’s longest rivers, the Zambezi, in Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, 5km south of the historic city of Livingstone, just 4km north-west of the Victoria Falls, one of the seven natural wonders of the world and Unesco world heritage site. Radisson Blu Resort Mosi-oa-Tunya boasts 174-room in the main hotel and 26 luxurious villas, an all-day dining restaurant, sports and fitness gym, coffee bar, expansive swimming pool and outdoor boma and firepit.

SOURCE: IOL

