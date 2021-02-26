New-Format eLearning Indaba Reveals Critical Insights From R5,4 Trillion Global eLearning Industry

Share with your network!

The eLearning Indaba, an annual conference that attracts speakers and attendees from around the world to venues across South Africa, held the first of its new-format hour-and-a-half long Zoom sessions last Friday, with over 500 HR, and Learning and Development (L&D) professionals having registered.

Hosted by the end-to-end eLearning solutions provider, New Leaf Technologies, the webinar revealed some critical insights around accelerated digital transformation, and the frameworks needed to optimise the eLearning experience. Major trends shaping a global eLearning market said to reach R5,4 trillion by 2026 according to market research organisation, Facts & Factors, were also presented.

Guest speakers included Michael Strawbridge, Global Head of Content, Networks and Members Services for The Learning and Performance Institute (UK), and Thijs Van Zundert, partner-manager for aNewSpring, a cloud-based Learner Management System (LMS) platform developed in Holland.

New Leaf Technologies Managing Director, Michael Hanly introduced his company’s approach to digital transformation which includes a wide range of over 20 000 ready-made courses available online to engage and empower modern learners with training interventions, delivered on any device, using an appropriate and didactical approach. Hanly said that by creating content and providing state-of-the-art learning technology, the company aims to grow people and their business.

According to Strawbridge, effective eLearning can lead to closing skills gaps in a business environment. The solution to this challenge lies in creating social learning opportunities, supporting business through change, upskilling in data and data analytics, and building a learning culture, with digital transformation at the heart of it all.

For effective eLearning to take place, Strawbridge presented six equally important, key priorities to consider: It is essential to have the right and relevant technology to support the latest learning methods; that a wider skill set is needed, encompassing technology, organisational and soft skills, as well as identifying proper work models to meet these skills requirements; that leadership must be adept at motivating and galvanizing team members, communicating the potential of people and technology to respond to challenges and opportunities; to have a focused capture and use of data for valuable insight, linking learner performance with company goals, and garnering foresight that predicts learner behaviour which optimizes outcomes; that there has to be a collaboration/shared cultural element, where people’s learning needs are understood and they feel empowered via this learning environment. And lastly, that there must be a strong foundation of infrastructure to keep learning in step with digital transformation.

In his discussion on how to help students/co-workers prepare for eLearning and training, Thijs Van Zundert pointed out the similarities between training for work and a marathon; that there is very little difference between them! He reiterated the need for determining and setting clear goals, creating a proper game plan, keeping loved ones informed and involved (as their support is tantamount to success), and ensuring one has the right program, equipment and materials to successfully complete learning goals.

According to Van Zundert, there is massive benefit in getting advice from people who have done it before you, to be realistic about the amount of training and work you will be able to get through and to keep pushing yourself to succeed. By learning to enjoy the eLearning process, the task will become fun, informative and will inevitably be a truly rewarding experience.

Given the rapid rate at which digital learning systems are currently evolving, Hanly forecast ten trends to follow in order to align your L&D strategy with your business. These include:

1. LaaS (Learning as a Service), is provided as an end-to-end solution that encompasses managed L&D services for a set monthly fee.

2. LXP (Learning experience platforms), a learner-centric, socially enabled environment that provides a personalised gateway to an organisation’s learning content through a familiar and searchable interface

3. Mobile learning, where using mobile devices allows learners quick and easy access on the go

4. Employee engagement, which strives to keep content relevant and interesting

5. Content curation, which continually updates relevant, carefully curated and well-organized content

6. Personalization and adaptive learning; targeting and addressing individual needs, providing the right training materials, and introducing training interventions at the right time

7. Immersive technology, like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) help enhance learning mediums and provide an immersive e-learning experience

8. Video-based learning – the use of video for online lectures, virtual classrooms and web conferencing heads up the digital transformation trends for 2021

9. Artificial intelligence facilitates highly personalised learning pathways by analysing the data it collects, which can then be used to understand the learner’s interests, proficiency and competencies

10. Proctoring; AI-enabled, remote invigilation, that allows students to write a test online in any location, at any time, while maintaining the integrity of the assessments taken.

Session guests were then invited to review the insightful presentations, and access future Indaba sessions via an online eLearning portal created by New Leaf Technologies.

Share with your network!