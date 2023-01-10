New Covid-19 Subvariant Being Monitored Closely In SA

Scientists are producing more genomes to determine if the new Covid-19 variant is spreading.

The National Health Department has been alerted and is in discussions with the scientists who discovered the XBB.1.5 variant.

The omicron sub-variant has been dubbed the most transmissible in the pandemic so far.

Last week, researchers and scientists at the Stellenbosch University identified the sub-variant through a process called genome sequencing.

This process has been done every week since the start of the pandemic back in March 2020.

Samples are received from diagnostic labs which undergo genotyping to identify mutations and the types of variants circulating.

While genome testing continues, South Africans are being urged to vaccinate or get their booster shots.

The minister of health is expected to meet with the national coronavirus command council and update the nation.

