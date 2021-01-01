New Campaign To Boost Cape Town Tourism Sector

Share with your network!

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the tourism industry in South Africa has suffered irreparable losses. Many flights have been grounded, excursions cancelled, and numerous hotels and restaurants have been forced to close their doors. The Table Mountain Cableway Aerial Company (TMACC) believes that the first steps to rebuilding the tourism industry lie in forming business partnerships that facilitate economic growth and benefit local communities.

As part of this goal, TMACC has launched #TheCablewayLovesLocal campaign which highlights the work of local businesses and organisations through strategic partnership marketing. The campaign will be carried out over the next 12 months and will showcase exciting deals and offerings from the Cableway.

To kick off the campaign, TMACC has partnered with global luxury coffee and patisserie brand, Coco Safar, to offer locals a tailored experience entitled the ‘Café Gourmand’. The offering will feature an interactive tasting of Coco Safar’s range of speciality coffee and Rooibos capsules presented by knowledgeable coffee curators, paired with a selection of handcrafted gourmandises such as macarons, chocolate bonbons, and alfajores.

“As part of our efforts to rebuild Cape Town’s tourism sector, we are partnering with local businesses to create memorable opportunities for visitors to experience the local tourism industry and what it has to offer,” says Giselle Esau, Executive Manager of Brand and Marketing at TMACC.

The special package deal will run throughout August at a total price of R800 and will include two return Cableway tickets and two ‘Café Gourmand’ experiences at Coco Safar. Coffee lovers can select their preferred days ranging from Thursdays and Fridays between 10:00-12:00 or 15:00 – 17:00. Alternatively, weekend sessions are available on Saturdays and Sundays between 15:00 – 17:00.

To participate in the experience, Esau recommends that locals make reservations in advance, with a minimum of two people in attendance. Bookings can only be made online via Webtickets. No refunds on cancellations will be made however, sessions can be postponed within a 48-hour notice period. In addition, strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols will be observed making the offer available to a limited capacity of 50 individuals.

For more information visit: www.tablemountain.net

Share with your network!