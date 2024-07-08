New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is Scrapping the Rwanda Deportation Plan

Starmer, the leader of the center-left Labour Party, took office on Friday after winning one of the largest parliamentary majorities in modern British history during the UK election a day earlier. The 5-year Rwanda plan, costing $494 million, would have flown asylum seekers to the central African country to apply for refuge, rather than in Britain. The scheme was widely denounced by rights groups and the public and was even revised and resubmitted to parliament after the Supreme Court ruled it was unlawful.

SOURCE: DW