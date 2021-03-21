iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

New Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive

A doctor receives a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the government hospital in Klerksdorp, South Africa, February 18, 2021.

3 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The new batch of COVID-19 vaccines will also form part of a clinical trial.

On Saturday, 70,000 Johnson & Johnson doses arrived in the country.

So far, over 182,000 health workers have received the jab.

However, there are concerns that government will not reach its target of inoculating at least a million people by mid-April.

National Health Care Professionals Association Chairperson, Donald Gumede, said South Africa is unlikely to reach its 2021 coronavirus herd immunity target.

“Look at the bigger picture. We are 60 million people in the country and then you have inoculated — give or take 200,000 — we are far from reaching what we call herd immunity,” he said

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

SA Records 1 378 New Cases

11 mins ago
1 min read

Gauteng Braces For Third Wave

15 hours ago
1 min read

Home Affairs Offers Services Over Long Weekend

15 hours ago
1 min read

J&J Vaccines Expected To Arrive On Saturday

1 day ago
1 min read

1 462 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

Mantashe Announces Successful Independent Power Bidders

2 days ago
1 min read

Habib To Step Aside As University Of London SAOS Director

2 days ago
1 min read

Julies Pre-trial Hearing Begins

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 464 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Suspected Ivermectin Smugglers Appear In Court

3 days ago
1 min read

King Goodwill Zwelithini Laid To Rest

3 days ago
1 min read

Eskom Moves To Stage 2 Load-Shedding

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

New Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive

3 seconds ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 378 New Cases

11 mins ago
3 min read

France Deny Wales Grand Slam

16 mins ago
3 min read

Ireland Find Their Form With England Thrashing

45 mins ago