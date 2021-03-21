New Batch Of COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive

Share with your network!

The new batch of COVID-19 vaccines will also form part of a clinical trial.

On Saturday, 70,000 Johnson & Johnson doses arrived in the country.

So far, over 182,000 health workers have received the jab.

However, there are concerns that government will not reach its target of inoculating at least a million people by mid-April.

National Health Care Professionals Association Chairperson, Donald Gumede, said South Africa is unlikely to reach its 2021 coronavirus herd immunity target.

“Look at the bigger picture. We are 60 million people in the country and then you have inoculated — give or take 200,000 — we are far from reaching what we call herd immunity,” he said

