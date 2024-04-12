New Appointments to Reassure International Investors that Senegal Remains Safe 

The new president of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, has appointed orthodox figures to key economic posts following an election campaign that pledged to take the West African country in a radical new direction. Cheikh Diba, a former tax official, will take up the role of finance minister while Abdourahamane Sarr, who previously served as the new president of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, has appointed orthodox figures to key economic posts following an election campaign that pledged to take the West African country in a radical new direction. Cheikh Diba, a former tax official, will take up the role of finance minister while Abdourahamane Sarr, who previously served as a senior economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a monetary policy expert, will be Senegal’s new economy minister. The appointments are likely to reassure international investors that Senegal, which was largely seen as a business-friendly hub under predecessor Macky Sall, will remain a safe destination for investment. a senior economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a monetary policy expert, will be Senegal’s new economy minister.

SOURCE: AFRICAN BUSINESS