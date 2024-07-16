New Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen Vows to Modernize Farming with Track-and-Trace System

John Steenhuisen, the newly appointed Agriculture Minister and leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), is committed to revolutionizing the agricultural sector by implementing a track-and-trace system for livestock. This system is intended to enhance the competitiveness of South African farmers on the global stage by improving both biosecurity and the traceability of livestock products.

Addressing Parliament in his first ministerial speech on Tuesday, Steenhuisen outlined his strategic vision for utilizing his budget to bring both small and large-scale farmers to the forefront of agricultural innovation. He emphasized the importance of a track-and-trace system not only for boosting local production but also for meeting the increasing demands of international markets, where traceability is becoming a prerequisite for trade.

Despite criticisms from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who have accused him of sidelining black farmers due to his perceived right-wing stance, Steenhuisen affirmed his commitment to inclusive growth within the sector. He highlighted plans to develop a comprehensive database of farmers to tailor support according to their specific needs, thereby promoting food security and empowering new entrants in farming.

Additionally, Minister Steenhuisen indicated that modernizing the sector would involve updating outdated legislation, ensuring that agricultural practices meet contemporary standards and requirements.