iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Neves Earns Wolves A Point At Brentford But Costa Sent Off

REUTERS/Ian Walton
32 mins ago 2 min read

Wolverhampton Wanderers skipper Ruben Neves earned his side a 1-1 draw at Brentford with a stunning equaliser on Saturday but Diego Costa was shown a straight red card and the team stayed in the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Neither side managed a shot on target in a forgettable first half but Brentford defender Ben Mee’s acrobatic volley to open the scoring in the 50th minute sent the home fans into raptures.

Wolves, still to appoint a permanent manager after the sacking of Bruno Lage, were behind for only two minutes though as Nelson Semedo played the ball across to Neves who curled a stunning effort into the corner.

Striker Ivan Toney then squandered a great chance to put Brentford back in front when he headed wide.

A well-earned point for Wolves was tarnished in stoppage time when Costa was shown a straight red card after an altercation with Mee in which he appeared to make contact with his head.

“It’s important we showed that we were up for a fight, even at this stage of the season, that we were prepared to come to these sorts of places and fight and battle for something out of it,” Wolves stand-in manager Steve Davis said.

“I was really pleased with that aspect of our game today.”

Former Chelsea striker Costa will miss three games and Davis said the player had apologised after seeing red for the first time in England.

“He’s an unbelievable competitor and players like that play on the edge, so you have to go with that,” Davis said.

“That’s how they get the best out of themselves. Maybe on this occasion something has occurred, but he has to play on the edge to be the player he is, so you have to accept sometimes that he might get that wrong.”

The result leaves Brentford 11th in the table with 15 points from 13 games, while Wolves are third-from-bottom on 10.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Foley Boots Australia To Narrow Victory Over Wasteful Scotland

11 seconds ago
2 min read

Mercedes Say Red Bull Are Exaggerating Wind Tunnel Penalty Impact

2 mins ago
2 min read

Conte Happy Again As Tottenham Get ‘Nasty’ In Comeback Win

21 mins ago
3 min read

Potter Suffers First Chelsea Defeat In Nightmare Return To Brighton

26 mins ago
3 min read

De Bruyne Free-Kick Fires City To Win At Leicester

29 mins ago
4 min read

Thousands Of Workers Evicted In Qatar’s Capital Ahead Of World Cup

10 hours ago
2 min read

Ervine Asks Zimbabwe To Banish Premature Semi-Final Thoughts

10 hours ago
2 min read

F1 Cost Cap Penalty Will Hit Red Bull On Track – Horner

10 hours ago
2 min read

Maxwell Wants Australia To Repeat Last Year’s Super 12 Finish

10 hours ago
3 min read

Red Bull To Pay $7 Mln Fine For F1 Cost Cap Breach

11 hours ago
2 min read

Spanish Prosecutor Drops Fraud Charges Against Neymar, Others

11 hours ago
2 min read

Battling Saints Hold League Leaders Arsenal To Draw

6 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Foley Boots Australia To Narrow Victory Over Wasteful Scotland

11 seconds ago
2 min read

Mercedes Say Red Bull Are Exaggerating Wind Tunnel Penalty Impact

2 mins ago
2 min read

Conte Happy Again As Tottenham Get ‘Nasty’ In Comeback Win

21 mins ago
3 min read

Potter Suffers First Chelsea Defeat In Nightmare Return To Brighton

26 mins ago

Share