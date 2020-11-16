Never Been A Better Time To Visit Cape Town And The Western Cape

Share with your network!

The Western Cape is open for business and safe to travel to over the extended festive season, with properties having implemented flexible booking conditions to provide peace of mind to local and international travellers.

That’s the word from FEDHASA Cape, representing the accommodation and catering sectors, following the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that all travel will resume with stringent protocols.

Says Jeremy Clayton, chairperson of FEDHASA Cape: “Beyond ensuring our guests have all the information they need to assure them that Cape Town and the Cape is travel ready, we recognise that there may be some fear in booking that holiday because travel plans may change.

“We have seen our Cape-based hospitality partners introduce flexible booking options to bring some confidence to our guests and assure them that they can book and travel with peace of mind. This, along with the unusual increase in capacity in Cape Town over the festive season means that domestic and international travellers really are spoilt for choice as we ring in a new year,” says Clayton.

FEDHASA reports that although there has been a significant decline in occupancy in the Western Cape as a result of COVID-19 lockdown, many of the Cape’s world class properties have reopened with stringent health and hygiene protocols in place and lower rates.

“We are open for business over the festive season and are optimistic that domestic travellers will take advantage of the extended holiday period over December and January to come to the Cape and restore their soul after a challenging 2020,” says Clayton.

Along with the value-for-money options and array of accommodation – from guest houses, to hotels, to B&Bs – airlines have also introduced flight specials to the Cape making it even more attractive to grab the opportunity to visit the Western Cape with family and friends, even if you’ve left your travel plans late.

Wesgro and the Western Cape Government have also launched their Safe Travels campaign, providing travellers with vital travel information, health and safety guidelines and other information through a new online portal updated continuously. “With the reopening of tourism in full, announced this week by President Ramaphosa, we can tackle the uncertainty that has caused fear amongst guests to travel. We know that it’s perfectly safe to hop on a flight and travel due to the incredibly stringent protocols that have been adopted both in our airports and on planes. You’re safer on a plane than in a supermarket,” says Clayton.

